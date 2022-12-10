The mystery Baton of Honour

Dr Robert Childs is trying to find the original home for a Baton of Honour that was presented at the 1969 National Championships.

Dr Robert Childs is hoping that a rare 'Baton of Honour' presentation case, given to a winning conductor at the 1969 National Championships of Great Britain, will find its way back to its original home.

It was given to him at a concert when he was conducting the Cory Band over 20 years ago. However, the person gifted it only said that they felt it was appropriate that he had it — but never revealed how it came into their possession.

Bob now wishes to return it either to the family of the conductor who won it, or to the band that claimed a National title on Saturday 11th October 1969. The award was first presented in 1968 as part of the 'Spotlight on Service' accolade as well as to the winning conductors. They were last presented in 1972.

"It's only right that it should be returned,"he said. "It was a wonderful gift and one that I used for many years, but when it was given to me the person never said how it came into their possession — only that they felt it was right that I used it.

I think it really should be proudly displayed by either the family or the band it belongs to, so I hope we can find out who it is."

That though is proving to be more difficult than perhaps expected, as the presentation case was never engraved with the name of the conductor or the winning band, and initial enquiries by Bob and 4BR have only shone partial light on where it came from.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band conducted by Walter Hargreaves won the 1969 Championship Section title at the Royal Albert Hall, whilst Thoresby Colliery Band led by William Lippeatt claimed the Second Section title at Kensington Town Hall (there was no First Section until 1991).

The Third Section honours at Fulham Town Hall went to Teversall Colliery conducted by Harry Eggleshaw, whilst the victory celebrations at Hammersmith Town Hall went to City of Coventry B Band conducted by Albert Chappell.

No 'Baton of Honour' was presented to the Youth Section winning conductor, but one was presented to Alexander Thain MBE as part of the 'Spotlight on Service' award. Thain was a noted figure in the Salvation Army and was Chairman of the Scottish Brass Band Association.



In addition to the Championship title trophies, and medals for individual player in each section (the Championship Section ones were inscribed 'World Champion Band'), the winning conductors were presented with their 'Baton of Honour'.

Derek Rawlinson, who has made such a marked contribution to recording the history of Brighouse & Rastrick Band, told 4BR that he was aware that the baton presented to Walter Hargreaves was kept by him until death in 1998. After that date, he does not know, but he believes it wasn't given back to the band.

Meanwhile Stan Lippeatt told 4BR that his father's 'Baton of Honour' was gifted to the Brass Band Archive, where he believes it still resides, whilst Brian Eggleshaw understands his father's award remains in the possession of the family.

At present neither Bob Childs or 4BR has been able to contact anyone from the family of either Albert Chappell or Alexander Thain, so just whose 'Baton of Honour' it is remains a mystery for now.

If anyone can help further, please contact 4BR.