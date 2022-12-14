On the 14th day of Christmas

14 baritones made their way to Uganda.

A charitable donation to support brass playing in Uganda has seen 14 baritones being flown to Uganda to be used by youngsters.

The instruments came from individuals and bands including Congresbury Brass, Filton Concert Brass, City of Bristol, Thornbury Town and Marlow Town Band as well as St Edyth's Church, Sea Mills, and St Mary's Almondsbury.

Joy

Dr Clare Jefferis who organised the project told 4BR: "It was a joy to deliver these horns to their new homes.

I live near Bristol and I went to Uganda in October. I've been before, so I know how they love their brass bands. The last time we took other instruments and this time there was the challenge of excess baggage charges.

Thankfully. The generosity of others from the Bristol Diocese making the trip, we ensured we each took an instrument as a single piece of baggage so kept the cost down."

Projects

Dr Jefferis added: "Previously we visited three cities in the north of Uganda — Gulu, Kitgum and Nebbi, but this time I stayed as the guest of the Bishops of Gulu and Nebbi, and with a local family in Kitgum.

We visited many projects helping local people to earn a sustainable income in areas hard hit by the after-effects of covid and environmental instability and delivered the baritones to Gulu, Kitgum and Nebbi. We were welcomed by the bishops who have a plan for them in their dioceses."

Message

Dr Jefferis told 4BR that each instrument had a postcard with a message from the sponsor as well as a bottle valve oil to get things back in working order. In Gulu, the bishop is hoping to start a Boys' and Girls' Brigade Band, whilst in Kitgum, the bishop will use the instruments in the growing Diocesan Band.

"In Nebbi, Bishop Pons and some of the band waited patiently in the heat for more than two hours for us to arrive, then welcomed us with their brass band playing, and waving bougainvillea branches with blossoms. The bishop said the instruments will encourage more women and girls to join their brass band.

Dr Jefferis added: "I'm so grateful for the brass bands, churches and individuals who made this happen."