Sergeant takes major A4 Quartet award

A work inspired by the brutalist architecture of Owen Luder claims the A4 Quartet Composition prize.

QUARTET
  Composer Matthew Sergeant claimed the £500 first prize

Wednesday, 14 December 2022

        

A work inspired by the buildings designed by renowned British 'brutalist' architect Owen Luder has won the 2022 A4 Brass Quartet Composition Competition.

'Luder's Dreams of a Castle' by Matthew Sergeant took the £500 first prize and will now be performed by the award-winning ensemble in performances to mark their 10th anniversary.

Controversial buildings

The RNCM graduate is Reader in Music at Bath Spa University and has already gained widespread acclaim for his compositions which have been performed internationally on concert and festival platforms by ensembles including the London Symphony Orchestra and BBC Concert Orchestra, the Divertimento Ensemble (Italy), and the Nieuw Ensemble (Netherlands).

Owen Luder was a British architect who was particularly renowned for his controversial buildings of the 1960s — the brutalist style that included the Tricorn Centre in Portsmouth, Derwent Tower in Gateshead and Trinity Square in Gateshead, whose multi-storey car park featured in the film iconic British film 'Get Carter'.

Futuristic castles

Speaking about the work he said: "Luder was particularly renowned for his buildings expressed in angular and uncompromising concrete shapes — often resembling futuristic castles.

Although not always successful or popular, Luder's architecture was driven by utopian ideas; a personal wish to make the living and working conditions of ordinary people better. The piece presents images of both the shocking angular forms of Luder's architecture alongside his hopes and wishes for a better world. As such, in a sense, these are Luder's dreams of a castle."

Runner-up and Under 24 winner

Runner-up from a record field of entrants was Robert Ely for his one movement work 'Four Play' inspired by thematic ideas of a classic scherzo.

The Under 24 Award was won by Naomi Hill, a baritone and euphonium player currently studying at the University of Huddersfield.

Her work, 'As We Dwell' is inspired my what she called "melodic conversations"that provide "a sense of space and serenity"- as if dwelling in the "calmness of the music".

The other finalists were Joe Galuszka ('Ukraine2022'); Harry Weir ('Music in Four Parts') and Akira Shoji ('Sonatina').

        

