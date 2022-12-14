Death of Graham Cook

The death has been announced of Graham Cook, a remarkable stalwart of Woodhouse Prize Band.

The Woodhouse Prize Band has announced the death of their hugely respected band member Graham Cook who passed away on Monday 5th December.

On a post on their Facebook page the band stated: "Graham has not only been a member of Woodhouse Prize Band for nearly 80 years. He was our Life President, Musical Director for 37 years, and our superstar solo baritone until the day he died."

Family connection

Graham hailed form a long family line of hugely talented musicians, all having either played or directed the band. He carried on this trend and passed down the musical gene to his son, Rodney and daughter Jeannette and his four granddaughters, Gemma, Lindsay, Helen and Sarah.

The band added: "We will miss Graham so very, very much. He never missed a rehearsal or engagement and attended a Christmas booking only last Thursday night. He has left a huge hole in Woodhouse Prize Band family."

Privilege

"Graham touched so, so many lives and the banding community has lost one of the greatest stalwarts. Our WPB band family are united in grief, but also in sharing the most amazing memories. The privilege was ours."