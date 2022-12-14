Open champions feature on Wizard of Oz playlist

Brighouse & Rastrick make an appearance on James Morrison's 'Top Brass Christmas' programme on Radio 2.

Brass bands continue to make a musical impression on the BBC with British Open Champion Brighouse & Rastrick being featured on a new Christmas show on Radio 2.

'A Top Brass Christmas' is presented by the great Australian multi-instrumentalist James Morrison — and it is also acting as something of an aperitif for a new series of his 'Top Brass' show in January.

Festive favourites

'The Wizard of Oz' brings together some festive favourites, introducing carols, songs and lots of seasonal brass music.

There's jazz from Chet Baker and Gunhild Carling, big band from Tom Kubis, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington and The Airmen of Note, carols from Brighouse & Rastrick and The New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army, plus brassy pop covers from Oompah Brass, Aubrey Logan, and Back Chat Brass.

James also compiles his own 'Top Brass Nutcracker Suite' and plays original arrangements of festive classics by the likes of Imperial Brass, Riot Jazz, Bone-a-Fide Trombone Quartet, the Red Light Brass Band, German Brass, and the Funky Butt Brass Band!

To enjoy:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001ghk9