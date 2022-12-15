                 

Royal Philharmonic Society Award nomination for Tredegar Band

The artistic achievements of Tredegar Band in 2022 sees them nominated for the Royal Philharmonic Society 'Inspiration Award'.

  The band made a brace of memorable Proms appearances in 2022 (Image: Chris Christodoulou)

Tredegar Band has been rounded off a memorable year of artistic achievement by being nominated for the 2022 Royal Philharmonic Society 'Inspiration Award'.

The accolade, which will be decided by a public vote, was initiated in 2021 with support from Warner Classics to recognise the "remarkable achievements of non-professional musical ensembles or individuals".

Tredegar joins a shortlist of four other nominees: Bradford Festival Choral Society; CÃ´r CF1; Torbay Symphony Orchestra and Ula Weber.

Exceptional

The citation states that "the last 12 months have been exceptional in the history of Tredegar Band, which has been a positive force in Wales and the British brass band movementâ€¦"

It referenced their two Proms performances at the Royal Albert Hall as well as the success of the critical success of their 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' CD recording with guest conductor Martyn Brabbins.

Their ongoing commitment to widening musical education opportunities for members of their community through free tuition and the setting up of a community band to links with the National Orchestra of Wales as well as the likes of Rambert Ballet were also highlighted.

New audiences

Speaking about the nomination, MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "This is a wonderful way to round off 2022 — a year that projected Tredegar Band and brass band music making to new audiences.

We are thrilled to be nominated and hope that we can gain support from across the banding movement so that the accolade reflects on everyone who is trying to enhance the artistic development of brass banding."

Vote:

Voting is now open at: https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspiration-award

It closes at 10.00am on Wednesday 1st February 2023. The winners will be announced at the RPS Awards at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall at 7.00pm on Wednesday 1st March.

        

