                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th December

Lots of festive treats to enjoy from Chris Helme — with an extra radio outlet added too so even more people can enjoy the sound of brass this Christmas.

Bandstand
  Lots of festive music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Friday, 16 December 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 11th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-11-december-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Angel Trumpets
Richard Phillips
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans

La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture
Rossini arr. Major Peter Parkes
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD Major Peter Parkes

O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam arr. Stephen Bulla
Soloist: Kevin Crockford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Fantasy on Good King Wenceslas
Roy Newsome
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans

Disney Fantasy
Arr. Goff Richards
Brass Band of Battle Creek (USA)
MD: Kenneth Bloomquist

Candlelight Carol
John Rutter arr. Andrew Wainwright
Soloist: James Fountain
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman

On Christmas Night
Paul Sharman
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Hark The Herald Angels Sing
Mendelssohn arr. David Willcocks
Foden's Band
Halifax Choral Society
Organist David Battiwalla
MD: Nicholas Childs

A Jingle Bell Fantasy
Arr. Darrol Barry
Brass Band Willebroek (Belgium)
MD: Frans Violet

Farandole from the Suite L'Arlesienne
George Bizet arr. Drake Rimmer
The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band (USA)
MD: W. Larry Brentzel

Christmas Festival
Arr. Gordon Langford
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King

The Little Drummer Boy
Davis/Onorati and Simeone arr. Philip Sparke
Brass Band of Central Florida (USA)
MD: Chad Shoopman

Schneewaltzer (The Snow Waltz)
Thomas Koschat arr. Goff Richards
Thoresby RJB Band
MD: Stan Lippeatt — 2000

Beauty and the Beast
Alan Menken arr. Corsin Tuor
Vocalists: Yasmine Meguid and Daniel Zihlmann
Brass Band Mg Rickenbach (Switzerland)
MD: Corsin Tuor

March Of The Three Wise Men
Franz Liszt arr. Ronald Holz
Lexington Brass Band (USA)
MD: Dr. Ron Holz

A Sway in a Manger
John Parkinson
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman

A Joyful Sound
Marcus Venables
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Derek Lance

Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Franz Gruber arr. Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Berner Oberland (Switzerland)
MD: Corsin Tuor

Illuminate
Andrew Wainwright
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans

Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley arr: Philip Littlemore
Soloist: Russell Prescott
Haydock Band
MD: Mark Quinn

Gaudete
Kevin Norbury
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

IBBSS2023

IBBSS announces attractions for 2023

December 16 • Delegates on the 2023 International Brass Band Summer School will have plenty of attractions to look forward to.

Hindmarsh

Hindmarsh humbled by response to RNCM Fellowship

December 16 • Paul Hindmarsh has received congratulations from all corners of the musical world following his recent Fellowship presentation at the RNCM.

Tullis

New lead at Tullis

December 16 • George Cameron will make his debut leading Tullis Russell Mills Band this weekend as partnership looks towards Scottish Championship.

Holbeach

Christmas comes early at Holbeach

December 16 • Holbeach Town Band can celebrate a musical Christmas in style thanks to their new uniforms.

What's on »

City of Oxford Silver Band - An American Christmas

Wednesday 14 December • St Mary and St John Church, Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UH

Mereside Brass - Mereside Brass Christmas Concert

Friday 16 December • Plumley Village Hall, . Plumley Moor Road, . Plumley, . Nr Knutsford, . Cheshire WA16 0TR

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 16 December • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 16 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Long Melford Silver Band - Annual Christmas Concert

Saturday 17 December • Long Melford Village Hall. Hall Street Long Melford. Sudbury Suffolk CO10 9JQ

Vacancies »

Houghton Main Colliery Band

December 15 • PRINCIPAL CORNET required asap.. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, . Additional Front & Back Row players welcome. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time.. More than a Band!

Houghton Main Colliery Band

December 15 • PRINCIPAL Euphonium required asap.. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, . Other seats available.. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time.. More than a Band!.

Staines Brass

December 15 • Staines Brass (L&SC first section) are looking for a soprano player and a first and second horn to join our team. We have recently appointed a new MD, Gareth Trott, and have an exciting series of events planned for 2023.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top