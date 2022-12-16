Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th December

Lots of festive treats to enjoy from Chris Helme — with an extra radio outlet added too so even more people can enjoy the sound of brass this Christmas.

Sunday Bandstand: 11th December

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-11-december-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Angel Trumpets

Richard Phillips

Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Howard J. Evans



La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture

Rossini arr. Major Peter Parkes

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD Major Peter Parkes



O Holy Night

Adolphe Adam arr. Stephen Bulla

Soloist: Kevin Crockford

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson



Fantasy on Good King Wenceslas

Roy Newsome

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans



Disney Fantasy

Arr. Goff Richards

Brass Band of Battle Creek (USA)

MD: Kenneth Bloomquist



Candlelight Carol

John Rutter arr. Andrew Wainwright

Soloist: James Fountain

Virtuosi GUS Band

MD: John Berryman



On Christmas Night

Paul Sharman

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb



Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Mendelssohn arr. David Willcocks

Foden's Band

Halifax Choral Society

Organist David Battiwalla

MD: Nicholas Childs



A Jingle Bell Fantasy

Arr. Darrol Barry

Brass Band Willebroek (Belgium)

MD: Frans Violet



Farandole from the Suite L'Arlesienne

George Bizet arr. Drake Rimmer

The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band (USA)

MD: W. Larry Brentzel



Christmas Festival

Arr. Gordon Langford

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King



The Little Drummer Boy

Davis/Onorati and Simeone arr. Philip Sparke

Brass Band of Central Florida (USA)

MD: Chad Shoopman



Schneewaltzer (The Snow Waltz)

Thomas Koschat arr. Goff Richards

Thoresby RJB Band

MD: Stan Lippeatt — 2000



Beauty and the Beast

Alan Menken arr. Corsin Tuor

Vocalists: Yasmine Meguid and Daniel Zihlmann

Brass Band Mg Rickenbach (Switzerland)

MD: Corsin Tuor



March Of The Three Wise Men

Franz Liszt arr. Ronald Holz

Lexington Brass Band (USA)

MD: Dr. Ron Holz



A Sway in a Manger

John Parkinson

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman



A Joyful Sound

Marcus Venables

New York Staff Band (USA)

BM: Derek Lance



Stille Nacht (Silent Night)

Franz Gruber arr. Corsin Tuor

Brass Band Berner Oberland (Switzerland)

MD: Corsin Tuor



Illuminate

Andrew Wainwright

Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Howard J. Evans



Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley arr: Philip Littlemore

Soloist: Russell Prescott

Haydock Band

MD: Mark Quinn



Gaudete

Kevin Norbury

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb



Closing for weekly show

Enjoy the show...