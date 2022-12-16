Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th December

Sunday Bandstand: 11th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-11-december-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Angel Trumpets
Richard Phillips
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans
La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture
Rossini arr. Major Peter Parkes
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD Major Peter Parkes
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam arr. Stephen Bulla
Soloist: Kevin Crockford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Fantasy on Good King Wenceslas
Roy Newsome
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans
Disney Fantasy
Arr. Goff Richards
Brass Band of Battle Creek (USA)
MD: Kenneth Bloomquist
Candlelight Carol
John Rutter arr. Andrew Wainwright
Soloist: James Fountain
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman
On Christmas Night
Paul Sharman
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Hark The Herald Angels Sing
Mendelssohn arr. David Willcocks
Foden's Band
Halifax Choral Society
Organist David Battiwalla
MD: Nicholas Childs
A Jingle Bell Fantasy
Arr. Darrol Barry
Brass Band Willebroek (Belgium)
MD: Frans Violet
Farandole from the Suite L'Arlesienne
George Bizet arr. Drake Rimmer
The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band (USA)
MD: W. Larry Brentzel
Christmas Festival
Arr. Gordon Langford
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King
The Little Drummer Boy
Davis/Onorati and Simeone arr. Philip Sparke
Brass Band of Central Florida (USA)
MD: Chad Shoopman
Schneewaltzer (The Snow Waltz)
Thomas Koschat arr. Goff Richards
Thoresby RJB Band
MD: Stan Lippeatt — 2000
Beauty and the Beast
Alan Menken arr. Corsin Tuor
Vocalists: Yasmine Meguid and Daniel Zihlmann
Brass Band Mg Rickenbach (Switzerland)
MD: Corsin Tuor
March Of The Three Wise Men
Franz Liszt arr. Ronald Holz
Lexington Brass Band (USA)
MD: Dr. Ron Holz
A Sway in a Manger
John Parkinson
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman
A Joyful Sound
Marcus Venables
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Derek Lance
Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Franz Gruber arr. Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Berner Oberland (Switzerland)
MD: Corsin Tuor
Illuminate
Andrew Wainwright
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans
Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley arr: Philip Littlemore
Soloist: Russell Prescott
Haydock Band
MD: Mark Quinn
Gaudete
Kevin Norbury
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...