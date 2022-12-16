Christmas comes early at Holbeach

Holbeach Town Band has received an early Christmas present with the arrival of their new stage uniforms courtesy of musicwearetc.co.uk
The non-contesting band which hails from the market town in Lincolnshire celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and undertakes a busy schedule of community events each year under MD Mel Hopkin. The organisation comprises a senior band, training band and leaner group.
Great people
Speaking about his visit Lloyd Shipp of musicwearetc.co.uk told 4BR: "Holbeach is the type of band that is the backbone of the brass band moment in the UK — wonderful focal points for their community. Great people with a wonderful outlook on their music making.
It's been a delight working with them and providing uniforms that I'm sure they will wear with pride."
