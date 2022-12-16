Christmas comes early at Holbeach

Holbeach Town Band can celebrate a musical Christmas in style thanks to their new uniforms.

Holbeach Town Band has received an early Christmas present with the arrival of their new stage uniforms courtesy of musicwearetc.co.uk

The non-contesting band which hails from the market town in Lincolnshire celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and undertakes a busy schedule of community events each year under MD Mel Hopkin. The organisation comprises a senior band, training band and leaner group.

Great people

Speaking about his visit Lloyd Shipp of musicwearetc.co.uk told 4BR: "Holbeach is the type of band that is the backbone of the brass band moment in the UK — wonderful focal points for their community. Great people with a wonderful outlook on their music making.

It's been a delight working with them and providing uniforms that I'm sure they will wear with pride."

