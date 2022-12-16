                 

New lead at Tullis

George Cameron will make his debut leading Tullis Russell Mills Band this weekend as partnership looks towards Scottish Championship.

Tullis
  George Cameron will lead the band in concert for the first time this weekend

Friday, 16 December 2022

        

Tullis Russell Mills Band and their new MD, George Cameron will make their concert debuts together this weekend.

They will lead the festive celebrations at their local St. Ninian's Parish Church on Sunday 18th December.

Look forward

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I look forward to working with the band which has a long and distinguished pedigree in Scottish banding.

The preparations for the Scottish Championship in March are the first order of business, as we build, develop and strengthen going forward. I relish and feel privileged to be given this opportunity."

Focus ahead

In response the band stated: "George joins the band after our recent participation in the National Championships in Cheltenham, where we now focus ahead on building the band for the future.

We cannot thank Ray Munday enough for his time with Tullis. His dedication, support and enthusiasm has guided the band through the challenges of covid and the creation of our new band hall which is greatly appreciated by every member of the organisation."

        

