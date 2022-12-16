IBBSS announces attractions for 2023

Delegates on the 2023 International Brass Band Summer School will have plenty of attractions to look forward to.

The International Brass Band Summer School has confirmed its list of tutors who will lead the course at University of Wales Bay Campus, Swansea in 2023.

The IBBSS course, supported by Geneva Musical Instruments attracts international delegates from across the banding world, and will run from 31st July to- 5th August under Music Director Prof Nicholas Childs.

Ethos

Speaking to 4BR he said: "Since the return to banding following Covid-19 there is a real desire from people to join together in their music making.

That is the ethos of the IBBSS — bringing people together to enjoy as well as challenge themselves in a fantastic supportive atmosphere."

So much to offer

He added: "We have so much to offer with incredible tutors, superb music, tailored skills teaching and loads of fun extras to go with the excellent accommodation and additional attractions.

In addition to band rehearsals there will be sectionals, the IBBSS Brass in Concert, Ensemble events including our special Girls Alone Band, individual lessons and every evening solo recitals from our star tutors."

Prof Childs said that delegates will once again benefit from the expertise of Richard Marshall and Tom Hutchinson, Brett Baker, Matt Routley, Gary Curtin, Owen Farr and accompanist Chris Williams.

The end of course concert will be held at the Great Hall at the Bay Campus, where the featured soloists will be Tom and Gary

Book your place

www.ibbss.com

download your pdf application form or for more information please contact Administrator Alison Childs: Alison4horn@btinternet.com