Reading Springs help boost charity funds

The Reading Spring Gardens Band once again supported the memory of the great trumpet player Derek Watkins in a special Christmas Concert that raised funds for the Sarcoma UK charity.

Entertainment

The event took place at St Giles in the Fields Church earlier this month where an ensemble from the band provided the pre-concert entertainment outside to welcome guests who included actors and musicians who were great friends of the legendary performer.

The band then performed throughout the evening, leading in the carols as well as showcasing items such as 'Christmas Joy' and 'Troika'.

Sarcoma UK is a charity that funds vital research, offers support for anyone affected by sarcoma cancer and campaigns for better treatments. It has been supported by the Watkins family since Derek's death in March 2013.

Derek's playing can be heard on countless James Bond film tracks — from 'Dr No' to 'Skyfall' as well as films such as 'Gladiator', 'Chicago' and 'Basic Instinct'. He was Professor of Trumpet at the Royal Academy of Music for many years.

Proud

MD, Matthew Ruel told 4BR: "We are very proud to have played our small part in helping to raise over £4,000 for Sarcoma UK from the evening's festivities in their support of this much needed charity."

Additional music was provided by Enchorus, Victoria Joyce, Mark Llewelyn Evans and Bambang Atmaja interspersed with familiar Christmas readings from actors Robert Powell, Louisa Lytton and Barbara Smith.