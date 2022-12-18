Brass Christmas returns in Jena

For the first time two years Brass Band BlechKLANG from Jena, Germany, was able to undertake its traditional Christmas concert tour.
'BlÃ¤serweihnacht' (Brass Christmas) saw performances in Zeitz, Chemnitz and Jena, led by guest conductor Prof Chris Houlding.
Enjoyed
Chris has enjoyed a collaboration with the organisation for several years, and told 4BR: "I first met Alexander Richter and BlechKLANG in 2018 at their summer camp. I was immediately impressed by the passion, organisational skills and, of course, the fantastic youth work of the organisation which made me become a fan."
In response, Alexander said: "Whenever Chris has been our guest in Jena, you can literally feel the musical chemistry. It was great to have him with us for the return of what is a very special tour for us."
Pride
Chris not only took over the conducting, but also curated the programme of repertoire — very important in Germany where audiences take great pride in their festive music making.
He added: "The concerts were aimed to appeal to everyone — so we provided traditional Christmas carols to festive-inspired music from all over the world.
The audience particularly love the classics such as the enchanting music from Hansel & Gretel, but also enjoy something that widens horizons — so this year we gave them music from the Caribbean.
Versatility is appreciated as is the diversity — and responses from the audiences showed that in full."