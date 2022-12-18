The perfect World Cup substitute — Andre Previn and brass bands

If you want to enjoy something different to the football today — why not sit back and enjoy Andre Previn finding out more about the brass banding world in 1977.

If you have little interest in watching the World Cup Final later this evening, why not take the opportunity to delve into the archives on YouTube and enjoy a great bit of 1970s television coverage of brass bands — presented by Andre Previn.

In 1977 the BBC Arts programme Omnibus (which ran from 1967 to 2003) produced the 45-minute documentary entitled, 'Conductor's Eye View' with Previn, who at the time was the principal conductor of the London Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras.

Extraordinary musical activity

It saw him travel to meet two of the most famous banding names in the UK at the time — Besses o' th' Barn and Black Dyke Mills to find out more about them and the brass band culture which was described as "one of the most extraordinary musical activities to have developed over the last 150 years".

He is joined by the likes of Edward Gregson and tuba virtuoso John Fletcher, Ifor James and Roy Newsome — as well as taking time to interview players.

Fascinated

Previn stated: "I'm really fascinated by the brass bands in this country. I have been ever since I came here, although I must admit I know absolutely nothing about brass bands — why did they start, how did they start, how many of them are there, and could you compare a brass band here with a concert band in America?"

He added: "And how could you call the players amateursâ€¦ when the standard of performance is as high, or frankly sometimes higher than a few of the professionals I could nameâ€¦"

At its conclusion he says that his attitude towards brass bands has gone from "...a path of liking the music to a very active admiration" — and one which he felt very positive about its future 4BR

Respectful

What follows is a fascinating, and highly respectful examination of the brass band world by a musician who at no point resorts to crass stereotypes to find the answers he is looking for.

So much so that its the end, there is an additional presentational coda which shows presenter Humphrey Burton reveal that Black Dyke had been invited to perform with Previn and the LSO at the Royal Albert Hall.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kZacAnMI1Q&t=5s