Shipston beat the freeze for charity

Members of Shipston Town Band brave the cold and enjoy the warmth to help raise funds for charity.

Shipston
  The band played both outdoors and in on the night

Monday, 19 December 2022

        

Shipston Town Band recently supported the Shipston Branch of the Childrens' Society in a fundraising event at the local stately home of Alscot Park.

The successful event was attended by many high profile supporters, including the Bishop of Coventry.

Band Secretary David Birch told 4BR: "Initially the band played a selection of Christmas music outside to welcome the guests and coped well with the freezing temperature.

Thankfully valves and slides did not freeze and members of the band were able to warm up in rest room before joining the finale to provide the accompaniment for the carol singing."

        

TAGS: Shipston Town Band

