There is a great opportunity to find out more about yourself and your playing skills with a little help from the British Army.

The British Army Band Catterick will be opening their doors for a brass skills workshop on the 14th January.

The workshop is free to attend and open to brass musicians aged 15-35. It will start at 9.00am and will be held at Piave Lines, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, DL9 3LE.

Find out more

If you would like to take part and learn alongside professional Army brass musicians, please fill in the form: https://forms.office.com/e/tSsmjtJaRc