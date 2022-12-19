National Youth Band launches Brass Building Blocks initiative

A partnership between the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Royal Marines Band Service aims to help young players develop their skills for free.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has launched it's a free on-line educational programme in partnership with the Royal Marines Band Service.

Brass Building Blocks

Entitled, 'Brass Building Blocks' it aims to support young players and those who wish to aspire to become members of the NYBBGB itself.

The programme of presentations takes players from Grade 4 to 8+, focusing on the six major pillars of brass playing: Breathing, Lip strength, Sound, Rhythm, Technique and Musicality.

The aim is to help the development in each area to become a better player.

Broaden access

Dr Robert Childs, NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning told 4BR that he was hopeful that the free resources will broaden access to more youngster wishing to progress with their playing.

"Brass Building Blocks provides help and advice in fundamental areas that lead to progression on several different levels. Hopefully this free resource will assist and support teaching and learning a brass instrument — something which we hope will benefit as many youngsters as possible with their playing ambitions."

Increase

Speaking about the initiative, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB CEO added: "The National Youth Band of Great Britain believes all children and young people should have access to the best resources on-line and in person.

With this partnership with the Royal Marines Band Service, we hope to increase this access, helping young players to better understand the skills needed to improve."

He added: "We offer free auditions to any child or young person who is interested in joining the NYBBGB.

We hope that this initiative, together with others such as Brass Band England's Brass Foundation programme, will see that number steadily increasing year by year as well as encouraging an overall uplift in young people's interest in playing brass instruments."

Inspire

Talking about the partnership, Sam Hairsine of the Royal Marines Band Service told 4BR: "We are delighted to have been part of the Brass Building Blocks project.

It's a wonderful initiative to educate and inspire young musicians, and another brilliant outcome from our partnership with the National Youth Band.

To contribute to an online resource for anyone to use with this great national organisation is fantastic."

Find out more

The Brass Building Blocks programme is available free of charge at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/education

