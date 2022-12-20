                 

The Snow Queen to be set free...

A new multi-media brass band production of the famous 'Snow Queen' fairytale can be enjoyed for free from Friday — thanks to Jack and Charlotte Capstaff, Carlton Mian Frickley Colliery and Frank Renton...

The Snow Queen
  The inventive adaptation has been created by Jack and Charlotte Capstaff

Tuesday, 20 December 2022

        

A free multi-media brass band production of Hans Christian Andersen's 'The Snow Queen' fairy tale is set for release on Friday (23rd December) at 6.30pm.

Scored and produced by Jack and Charlotte Capstaff, and featuring Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band alongside narrator Frank Renton, the 30-minute digital release will be free to view on the YouTube platform at: https://fb.me/e/2xm05uMye

Adaptation

The inventive adaptation combines live brass band accompaniment alongside motion graphics and narration and was created by Jack Capstaff, who has quickly gained a reputation for innovative entertainment programming through his leadership of Derwent Brass and now through his role with Carlton Main.

His new score is inspired by Scandinavian folk music with textures that draw the audience into the wind-swept tundra landscapes and the storybook-inspired imagery which have been beautifully created by Charlotte Capstaff, to bring a new twist on the classic tale.

Against the odds

Jack told 4BR: "The story follows Gerda, a girl whose courage, commitment, and determination, allow her to battle against all odds to save her young friend Kay, who is kidnapped by the Snow Queen."

The production was originally set for a live premiere in 2021, but was postponed due to Covid-19, with Jack able to use the hiatus to create this special digital concert version.

He added: "It's hugely important to me that we continue to provide arts outreach and engagement for those who can't join live performances in person. This then was the logical step to take. It's the ideal way of connecting directly to audiences — and especially to those who have had difficulty or have been unable to access high quality music making in person in the past."

This year more than ever I'm conscious of the significant cost pressures affecting families, and that's why we are making this available for free from 23rd of December to the 31st of December for people to enjoyJack Capstaff

Free

Jack concluded: "This year more than ever I'm conscious of the significant cost pressures affecting families, and that's why we are making this available for free from 23rd of December to the 31st of December for people to enjoy.

I have however set up a link to support 'turn2us' a superb charity helping the financially vulnerable, whose work has become more important than ever given the current economic climate.

If you do enjoy the production, please think of giving a small donation to a charity that does amazing work, and a HD video link will be emailed to all those who choose to donate in the period."

To enjoy

The video will be free to access between the 23rd and 31st of December.

YouTube:
https://youtu.be/OgF88qrOO1w

Donate:
https://jackcapstaff.com/Snow_queen_download.html
Sneak Peak video for promotional purposes:
https://youtu.be/giO0uKm7pM8

        

TAGS: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

