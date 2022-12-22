                 

News

Wychavon open for entries from 1st January

You can book your place at the Wychavon Festival of Brass Championships from 1st January.

Wychavon
  The popular Festival will be open for entries from 1st January

Thursday, 22 December 2022

        

Following the success of its 2022 event, the Wychavon Festival of Brass Championships has announced that they will accept entries for its 2023 contest from January 1st.

The popular entertainment championships will be held on November 4th at its usual venue of the De Montfort School in Evesham with its extensive facilities.

Secure your place

The organisers told 4BR that the decision to open the entry list early is to enable bands to secure their place at the event.

"We get such an excellent response that we want to ensure bands book in early,"a spokesperson said. "As always, the connection to the British Open Spring Festival means that there is the added attraction of gaining a sought after qualification place for the Blackpool event.

With our generous prize packages we also hope to attract full fields in all other sections too, and we welcome unregistered, training and youth bands to join the Fourth Section. Overseas bands are also welcome to compete."

The Wychavon Festival of Brass committee is also keen to welcome new members to its ranks, with the opportunity for people to use their skills to help benefit the event.

The spokesperson added: "This is an exciting opportunity for anyone with an interest in joining a successful team in running one of the UK's best loved and well organised brass events. Please get in touch about available roles within WFB. The WFB team would be delighted to hear from you!"

Further details

For further details contact: WFB Contest Sec: contest@festivalofbrass.co.uk

Details of entry fees, prizes, rules and entry forms are available on the WFB website: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk

        

