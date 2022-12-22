Trainee Adjudicators sought for Area tests

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators is looking for four youngsters to be part of their Young Adjudicators Scheme in the North West and Yorkshire.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has launched its 2023 Young Adjudicators' Scheme.

In partnership with the North West and Yorkshire Regional Committees, the initiative is open to youngsters aged 11-18, and aims to test and develop their adjudicating skills mentored by an AoBBA member.

North West and Yorkshire

The scheme will take place at the North West Regional Championships on Sunday 26th February at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, and at the Yorkshire Regional Championships on Sunday 5th March at Huddersfield Town Hall.

During the day, the young adjudicators will meet with the official adjudicators to discuss their approaches, and subsequently sit near the adjudicators' box to make their judgements. They will also be provided with a score of the test-piece, remarks sheets and results form.

In addition, tickets to the event will be provided for the participants parent/guardian(s).

Four places

There are four places available at each contest (it is not necessary to attend both dates).

In the first instance, applications are welcomed from those who have not previously taken part in the scheme. Numbers wishing to take part are expected to be high, so early application is encouraged.

More information:

For more information or to apply, contact:

Martin Heartfield

Head of AoBBA Trainee Adjudicator Programme

musicbloke@aol.com

Tel: 07411223221

For more information on AoBBA's trainee programme, visit www.aobba.com