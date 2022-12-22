                 

Nutcracker delights in Florida

A new arrangement of 'The Nutcracker' by Gareth Pritchard has been delighting festive audiences in Florida.

Nutcracker
  Gareth Pritchard has now completed his arrangement.

Brass Band of Central Florida has brought a musical cracker to life for concert goers to enjoy this Christmas.

Musical Director Gareth Pritchard arranged Tchaikovsky's 'Nutcracker Suite' much to the delight of local audiences in a series of packed events — and now hopes other bands will take the opportunity to perform it in future.

Whole thing

It has been something of a labour of love for the Welshman who has enjoyed a new chapter of his musical career in the USA since taking the baton with the band in 2016.

"It all started in December 2018 when we were performing our annual Christmas Holiday concert. The band provided the music for a showing of the iconic 'Snowman' film by Raymond Briggs as well as two movements from Philip Sparke's arrangement of 'Four Dances from The Nutcracker'.

The audience loved it, so I asked if they would like to hear the whole thing. The positive response was the key, and despite the enforced break for Covid-19 I was determined to bring it all together for the first Christmas we could all enjoy together."

Complete

Despite the challenges brought by Covid-19, Gareth was able to finally complete a suite that now includes the 'Overture', 'March', 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy', 'Trepak', 'Arabian Dance', 'Chinese Dance', 'Dance of the Mirlitons' and 'Waltz of the Flowers'.

"We have recorded the first four parts on a recent CD but it's now complete and the response has been amazing. The audiences at our recent Christmas concert series loved it — and it shows there is an appetite for wonderful music played by a brass band."

Further information

The Nutcracker Suite Opus 71a. will be available to purchase as a complete piece or in individual movements along in early 2023 through Gareth's new our new online music publishing company, Glasswater Music.

        

