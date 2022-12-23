Preparations under way for UniBrass 2023

22 bands will undertake their own version of University Challenge at Warwick Arts Centre in February — with Cory booked in to add to the entertainment.

Preparations are already in hand for the 2023 UniBrass Championships, which will be hosted by the University of Warwick Brass Society on Saturday 11th February at the Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry.

The popular event will feature 22 bands and over 700 students in its Shield and Trophy contests, with each band performing a 20-minute entertainment programme.

Trophy and Shield

The Trophy Section will return to the Arts Centre's Butterworth Hall, which hosted the event between 2014 and 2016, whilst the Shield Section will be based at the Arts Centre Theatre.

The Gala Concert will be provided by Cory Band, who are sure to bring their own unique brand of entertainment to round the day off, whilst the pre-results entertainment will be provided by the Warwickshire & Coventry Youth Brass Band.

Tickets:

Tickets are available from the Warwick Arts Centre Box Office: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/Mtb-unibrass-contest-2023/



www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/Mtp-unibrass-gala-concert-2023/

Joint tickets for the contest and Gala concert are available for £36 adult, £29 student, £25 u16s. Also available are tickets for the contest only (£18/£13/£10) or the Cory Band's Gala concert only (£25/£19/£16).