Awards for Kerwin and Mode for...

Tabby Kerwin and her Mode forâ€¦ company have ended 2023 by celebrating being the recipients of two awards for its work in the promotion and understanding of mental health issue.

The 'Brass on the Mind' project, dedicated to the wellness of brass band musicians

has been honoured by SME News with a Northern Enterprise Award for 'Most Inspirational Music & Wellness Support Enterprise'.

Tabby was also presented with the 'Mindset Coach of the Year' accolade by the Yorkshire Prestige Awards committee.

Benefit

Speaking about the recognition, Tabby told 4BR: "Our work is not designed to gain award plaudits but to benefit those we work with, although they do mean a great deal as an acknowledgement of the impact to help people with everything we do."

Tabby added: "We have exciting plans for 2023 to further promote wellness, build resilience and help people to perform and flourish to ultimately strengthen individuals and our amazing banding movement globally. I'm excited to work with so many more people 2023."

More details

For more details go to: www.modefor.co.uk