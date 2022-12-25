                 

2022 4BR Newcomer of the Year

The Norwegian composer Fredrick Schjelderup is the Newcomer who made the biggest impression on the banding world in 2022.

Newcomer
  The Norwegian composer Fredrick Schjelderup is the 'Newcomer of the Year'

Sunday, 25 December 2022

        

Winner: Fredrick Schjelderup


2. Jordan Ashman
3. Louis Dowdeswell/Cory Band

It's testament to the excellence of many of the nominees in this category that we really did need to get the calculator out to separate the contenders for the Newcomer of the Year accolade.

In the end it was the musical impression made on the panel made by the talented young Norwegian composer Fredrick Schjelderup that saw him secure the honours with 6 first choices preferences and 4 other nominations.

His melodic works have been championed by the likes of Black Dyke and others on the concert stage, whilst he was also the featured contest composer at the recent Swedish Championships. He is composer for the medium to watch out for again in 2023.

The superbly gifted percussionist Jordan Ashman, winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year title was the deserved runner-up, gaining 4 first preference and 8 other nominations from the panel, whilst the fizzingly brilliant combination of Louis Dowdeswell and Cory at the European Championship Gala Concert gained 3 first choice and 6 other preferences nominations.

Other first choice preference votes went to composer and radio producer Martin Green (3 first choice preferences) for his evocative Keli/Split the Air/Love, Spit and Valve Oil works, as well as to conductor Anna Beresford with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

The hugely positive impressions made by the European Brass Band 'Outdoor Festival', Boris Oppliger, Phoebe Mallinson, Theo Rossier and Patricio Concentino were also noted by the judges.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).

Past Winners:


2021: WobPlay.com — In Concert Series
2020: Cory Band 2020 Online Championships
2019: Sky Arts — Battle of the Bands television series
2018: Thomas Nielsen
2017: Ingar Bergby
2016: Thierry Deleruyelle
2015: Dark Arteries â€” Rambert Ballet and Tredegar Band
2014: The Band of the King's Division
2013: Korpsfiksert! â€” Eikanger Bjorsvik television series
2012: Brass in Concert
2011: Venezuelan Brass Ensemble
2010: Exit Brass
2009: Lucy Pankhurst
2008: Paul Duffy
2007: Proms Brass Day
2006: English National Championship
2005: Brass Band Aid
2004: The National Children's Band of Great Britain
2003: Emma Farrow
2002: Simon Dobson

        

