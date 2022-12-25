                 

*
banner

News

2022 4BR Contest Performance of the Year

Tredegar's stunning rendition of 'So Spoke Albion' by Gavin Higgins has been voted as the contest performance of the year.

contest
  Tredegar's European own-choice performance of 'So Spoke Albion...' takes the award

Sunday, 25 December 2022

        

Winner: So Spoke Albion... (Tredegar Band — European Championship)


2. The World Rejoicing (Brighouse & Rastrick — British Open)
3. A Gabrielli Fantasy (Valaisia — European Championship)

When it comes to contests there is only one opinion that counts when it comes to handing out the titles of course, but the subjective nature of music making always ensures that there are countless opinions about which performances made the greatest impression.

And on this occasion it was Tredegar's electrifying account of Gavin Higgins' 'So Spoke Albion...' as their own-choice selection at the European Championships that 7 of our panel (as well as 7 other preference nominations) felt worthy of the 4BR accolade. It really was a wow moment.

So too though Brighouse & Rastrick's performance (4 first choice preferences and 9 other) of 'The World Rejoicing' that saw them finally end their 44 year wait to reclaim the British Open title, whilst Valaisia's European own-choice selection of 'A Gabrielli Fantasy' in Birmingham was also a favourite of 2 panel judges and got 5 other nominations).

Other first choice preferences went to Brighouse & Rastrick at Brass in Concert, Foden's at the National Championship and again at the European Championship ('Eden') and Cory at the European on the set-work, 'Saints Triumphant'.

These performances dominated the choices, but the judges also noted Black Dyke's 'Contest Music' at the Yorkshire Regional Championship,

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).

Past Winners:


2021: Foden's — Heroes (National Championship of Great Britain)
2020: Manger Musikklag — Midnight's Butterflies (Norwegian National Championship)
2019: Cory — Titan's Progress (National Championship of Great Britain)
2018: Manger Musikklag (Siddis Entertainment Championship)
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik â€” Fraternity (European Championship)
2016: Cory â€” The Triumph of Time (British Open Championship)
2015: Cory â€” Spiriti (National Championship of Great Britain)
2014: Brass Band Bugermusik Luzern â€” Trance (Swiss National Championship)
2013: Tredegar â€” Arabian Nights: Fantasy on Rimsky Korsakov's Scheherazade for Brass Band (British Open Championship)
2012: Foden's â€” Daphnis et Chloe (National Championship of Great Britain)
2011: Cory â€” Red Priest (British Open Championship)
2010: Fairey (Geneva) â€” Eden (English National Championship)
2009: Fountain City Brass Band â€” Dreams (Scottish Open Championship)
2008: Eikanger Bjorsvik â€” Riffs & Interludes (Norwegian Championship)
2007: Brass Band Oberosterreich â€” Titan's Progress (European Championship)
2006: Black Dyke â€” Vienna Nights (British Open Championship)
2005: Black Dyke â€” Journey to the Centre of the Earth (European Championship)
2004: Black Dyke â€” Montage (British Open Championship)
2003: Buy As You View Cory â€” Revelation (European Championship)
2002: Yorkshire Building Society â€” Concerto Grosso (European Championship)
2001: Foden's â€” Les Preludes (British Open Championship)

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band of the Year

2022 4BR Band of the Year:

December 25 • After a memorable 2022 in which they regained the British Open title after a 44 year wait, Brighouse & Rastrick is the 4BR Band of the Year...

Conductor

2022 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • The outstanding Russell Gray — the man who added a fourth National Championship as well as a first Brass in Concert title to his CV in 2022 is the 4BR Conductor of the Year.

pLAYER

2022 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • Richard Poole of Foden's rounds off a fantastic year of performance brilliance by becoming 4BR Player of the Year.

Test Piece

2022 4BR Test Piece of the Year

December 25 • Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' continued to make its uplifting mark on the contesting world as once again it is the 4BR Test Piece of the Year.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

December 24 • Chinnor Silver (L&SCBBA 2nd section) are looking for a Bass trombone & Bass player (Eb or Bb) to complete their line up for the areas. We rehearse on a Wed eve in our own bandroom (extra rehearsals for contest) and are a friendly, progressive band!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 23 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming third section brass band who have a number of vacancies for capable and committed players. If you are looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow your playing in 2023 please consider us.

City of Oxford Silver Band

December 23 • CORNET - We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (position negotiable).. COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising organisation with a range of fun and challenging concerts and contests to look forward to in 2023.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top