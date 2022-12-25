2022 4BR Band of the Year:

After a memorable 2022 in which they regained the British Open title after a 44 year wait, Brighouse & Rastrick is the 4BR Band of the Year...

Winner: Brighouse & Rastrick



2. Foden's

3. Tredegar

Three bands who made huge impressions on the contest and concert stages dominated the voting this year.

It is Brighouse & Rastrick, winners of the British Open and Brass in Concert titles, as well as providing memorable concert performances from the RNCM Brass Band Festival to their collaboration with composer Neil Brand for his evocative 'Echoes of the North' project that adds the 4BR Band of the Year' accolade to their 2022 CV.

They gained 7 first preference votes from the panel of the judges as well as seven second preferences and 1 third placed votes.

Foden's (5 first preference votes) pipped BBC Proms debutants Tredegar (4 first preference votes).

The other band to gain a first preference nomination was Welsh and European Champion Cory, whilst the excellence of Eikanger Bjorsvik, Treize Etoiles, Brass Band Schoonhoven was also noted in the judge's voting.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).

Past Winners:



2021: Foden's

2020: Foden's

2019: Cory

2018: Valaisia Brass Band

2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik

2016: Cory

2015: Cory

2014: Black Dyke

2013: Cory

2012: Foden's

2011: Brighouse & Rastrick

2010: Tredegar

2009: Cory

2008: Cory

2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band

2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

2005: Black Dyke

2004: Yorkshire Building Society

2003: Yorkshire Building Society

2002: Foden's Richardson

2001: Yorkshire Building Society