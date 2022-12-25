2022 4BR Band of the Year:

Winner: Brighouse & Rastrick
2. Foden's
3. Tredegar
Three bands who made huge impressions on the contest and concert stages dominated the voting this year.
It is Brighouse & Rastrick, winners of the British Open and Brass in Concert titles, as well as providing memorable concert performances from the RNCM Brass Band Festival to their collaboration with composer Neil Brand for his evocative 'Echoes of the North' project that adds the 4BR Band of the Year' accolade to their 2022 CV.
They gained 7 first preference votes from the panel of the judges as well as seven second preferences and 1 third placed votes.
Foden's (5 first preference votes) pipped BBC Proms debutants Tredegar (4 first preference votes).
The other band to gain a first preference nomination was Welsh and European Champion Cory, whilst the excellence of Eikanger Bjorsvik, Treize Etoiles, Brass Band Schoonhoven was also noted in the judge's voting.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).
Past Winners:
2021: Foden's
2020: Foden's
2019: Cory
2018: Valaisia Brass Band
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik
2016: Cory
2015: Cory
2014: Black Dyke
2013: Cory
2012: Foden's
2011: Brighouse & Rastrick
2010: Tredegar
2009: Cory
2008: Cory
2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band
2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
2005: Black Dyke
2004: Yorkshire Building Society
2003: Yorkshire Building Society
2002: Foden's Richardson
2001: Yorkshire Building Society