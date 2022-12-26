2022 4BR Special Award

This year's 4BR Special Award goes to the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain — an organisation that in its 70th year has completely rejuvenated itself to prepare for future challenges and opportunities.

2022 marked the 70th anniversary of the formation of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

However, there was a time in the not-too-distant past that there were grave doubts that it would be in any viable state to have been able to do so.

Radical change

As shown by the success of Brass Bands England, the UK's other Arts Council funded national organisation, the very realistic threat of extinction brought about a radical change in ethos, direction, and ultimately, success.

As an organisation the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain remains a little way behind in terms of financial uplift, but with its latest three-year round of Arts Council funding secured without reduction, it is now in position to move forward with confidence.

That has been inspired by the radical overhaul of its aims and objectives since CEO Mark Bromley took the helm — one that has come in tandem with a reinvigorated musical outlook led by Dr Robert Childs. In addition, the organisation is now fully utilising the skills, experience and talent of a very professional senior management team and tutors.

Shown off

The results were shown off brilliantly in 2022 — enabling the organisation to further build on the solid foundational outlook built by the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain, and finally breaking free of the insularity that stifled the potential of the National Youth Band.

Now everything is imbued with outward looking ambition.

It has taken a huge amount of hard work, inspired thinking and the determination to embrace the opportunities that come with investing in diversity and inclusion — from concerts featuring musical talent from different spheres to giving the young players ambassadorial and mentoring responsibilities.

2022 and the 70th anniversary celebrations provided a showcase for that renewal. The courses were packed musical challenges and fun, led by conductors in Martyn Brabbins, Russell Gray and others that made instant connections with their charges. The soloists were beacons of inspiration, the music widened horizons too.

Build

Mark Bromley and his team know that further challenges lie ahead — but now everyone else also knows that the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is in the position to meet and build on them with a confidence and excellence that bodes well for the next 70 years and more.

They are the most deserving of recipients of our 2022 Special Award.

Find out more:



To find out more about the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain go to:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/

The 4BR Special Award is chosen by the 4BR owners, Iwan Fox and Anthony Banwell

4BR Special Award:



2021: Denis Wick

2020: Brass Bands England

2019: Lito Fontana

2018: Allan Withington

2017: Paul Hindmarsh

2016: Carole Crompton

2015: Philip Wilby

2014: Mike Shenton

2013: John Berryman

2012: Howard Snell

2011: Philip Sparke

2010: Scottish Brass Band Association

2009: Ian Williams

2008: Norwegian Band Federation

2007: Peter Roberts

2006: Markus Bach

2005: David Gallaher

2004: David Read

2003: Salvationist Publishing & Supplies Ltd

2002: Frank Hodges

2001: Alan Jenkins