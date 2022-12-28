Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th December

More festive treats to enjoy over the festive period from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 25th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-december-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

A Christmas Overture

Kevin Larsson

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

What's Christmas Without a Brass Band

Peter Seel

Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)

Warrington Male Voice Choir

Broomfield Junior School Choir

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman

Largo from the New World Symphony

Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band

MD: Garry Cutt

Chris Helme

With Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago

The Shining Star

Peter Graham

William Davis Construction Group Band

MD: Keith Wilkinson

Deck the Halls

Traditional

Arr. Mark Freeh

Soloist: George Melitsis

Darebin City Brass — Preston Band

MD: Andrew Snell

Mary's Boy Child

Jester Hairston

Royal Doulton Band

MD: Ted Gray

The Light of the World

Dean Goffin

East of England Co-op Band

MD: Nigel Cooper

Pie Jesu

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Soloists: Alan Wycherley and Graham Shaw

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Let It Snow!

Sammy Cahn/Jule Styne arr. Gordon Goodwin

Lexington Brass Band

MD: Dr. Ron Holz

White Christmas

Irving Berlin arr. Menno Haantjes

Vocal Soloists: Fardau van der Woude and Oedo Kuipers

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude

Hail Smiling Morn

Reginald Spofforth

City of Bradford Band

MD: Lee Skipsey

Rhythmic Skaters

Emile Waldteufel

Arr. Sam B. Wood

Foden's Motor Works Band

MD: Rex Mortimer

Winter Dream

Thomas Ruedi

Soloist: Thomas Ruedi

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Philip McCann

Greensleeves

Traditional arr. Ray Woodfield

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Tubby The Tuba

Words by Paul Tripp

Music George Kleinsinger

Arr. Andrew Duncan

Soloist: Gavin Woods

Narrator: Thom Meredith

Sellers International Band

MD: Philip McCann

The Journal Of Phileas Fogg

Peter Graham

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

An Australian Christmas

William Garnet James

Arr. James Curnow

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann

Polonaise from the Opera Christmas Night

Rimsky Korsakov

Arr. Andrew Owenson

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

MD: Robert Oughton

Born for You

Traditional

Arr. Dean Jones

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde

Do They Know Its Christmas

Bob Geldof & Midge Ure

Arr. Alan Fernie

City of Bradford Band

MD: Lee Skipsey

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Enjoy the show...