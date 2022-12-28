Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th December

Sunday Bandstand: 25th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-december-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
A Christmas Overture
Kevin Larsson
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
What's Christmas Without a Brass Band
Peter Seel
Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)
Warrington Male Voice Choir
Broomfield Junior School Choir
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman
Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Chris Helme
With Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago
The Shining Star
Peter Graham
William Davis Construction Group Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson
Deck the Halls
Traditional
Arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: George Melitsis
Darebin City Brass — Preston Band
MD: Andrew Snell
Mary's Boy Child
Jester Hairston
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Ted Gray
The Light of the World
Dean Goffin
East of England Co-op Band
MD: Nigel Cooper
Pie Jesu
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Soloists: Alan Wycherley and Graham Shaw
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Let It Snow!
Sammy Cahn/Jule Styne arr. Gordon Goodwin
Lexington Brass Band
MD: Dr. Ron Holz
White Christmas
Irving Berlin arr. Menno Haantjes
Vocal Soloists: Fardau van der Woude and Oedo Kuipers
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Hail Smiling Morn
Reginald Spofforth
City of Bradford Band
MD: Lee Skipsey
Rhythmic Skaters
Emile Waldteufel
Arr. Sam B. Wood
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Rex Mortimer
Winter Dream
Thomas Ruedi
Soloist: Thomas Ruedi
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Philip McCann
Greensleeves
Traditional arr. Ray Woodfield
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Tubby The Tuba
Words by Paul Tripp
Music George Kleinsinger
Arr. Andrew Duncan
Soloist: Gavin Woods
Narrator: Thom Meredith
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann
The Journal Of Phileas Fogg
Peter Graham
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs
An Australian Christmas
William Garnet James
Arr. James Curnow
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann
Polonaise from the Opera Christmas Night
Rimsky Korsakov
Arr. Andrew Owenson
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton
Born for You
Traditional
Arr. Dean Jones
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
Do They Know Its Christmas
Bob Geldof & Midge Ure
Arr. Alan Fernie
City of Bradford Band
MD: Lee Skipsey
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...