New horn boost for Dobcross Silver

Cassandra Bardsley boosts the ranks of the National Champion as they look ahead to life in the Third Section in 2023.

2022 Fourth Section National Champion of Great Britain, Dobcross Silver Band, will head into promoted contesting life in the Third Section in 2023 boosted by a new addition to its playing ranks.

Experience

Cassandra Bardsley joins on solo horn. The former Uppermill and more recently Oldham (Lees) Band brings a great deal of experience, with MD Jason M Smith telling 4BR: "We've had a slight shuffle to accommodate the move and we are delighted that Cassandra has agreed to join us.

It illustrates our ongoing desire to improve and make the band an attractive and welcoming organisation for players to join.

He added: "We know 2023 brings plenty of musical challenges, but with player such as Cassandra in the ranks I think we are well placed to make a mark."



