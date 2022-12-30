Eikanger to round off old year with new tradition

Eikanger Bjorsvik will be joined by special guests to help bring in the New Year with a musical toast.

Eikanger Bjorsvik and conductor Ingar Bergby will round off 2022 with what they hope will become something of an annual musical tradition.

Their New Year's Eve 'Nyttarskonsert' at Bergen's Grieghallen will be hosted by well known television entertainer Sjur Hjeltnes and will also see the band joined by Norwegian trumpet star Ole Edvard Anthonsen and opera singer Lydia Hoen Tjore.

Lydia hails from the same area as the band and used to play cornet and soprano with Oster Brass as well as with the European Youth Brass Band. She is now regarded as one of the nation's rising operatic stars.

Looking forward

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson Viggo Bjørge explained that the band was particularly looking forward to the event as due to Covid-19 restrictions it was postponed in 2020 and 2021.

"Everyone is looking forward to the concert — especially after the frustrations of the past two years when we hoped to out it on.

The band has spent two evenings of rehearsals after the Christmas weekend and Maestro Ingar Bergby will direct a programme very much like the famous New Year's Day concert in Vienna. It's all about the audience enjoying themselves to bring in the New Year — and we hope it will be the start of a new festive tradition for us."

