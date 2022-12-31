Countdown on 4BR Quiz....

If you want to win a Besson Prodige cornet and other bits and bobs worth well over £500 to give to a youth, training, learner or starter band of your choice then make sure you enter our Christmas Quiz.
There are some pretty tricky questions to answer and some may take some working out — but what a great prize to be able to give to inspire the next generation of players thanks to our friends at Besson and Band Supplies.
Go to:
https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2021/1990.asp
Answers:
Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com
Closing Date:
The closing date is 11.59pm on 31st December 2022!
REMEMBER: PLEASE SAY WHICH YOUTH/LEARNER/STARTER OR TRAINING BAND BAND OR ORGANISATION YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE THE PRIZE IF YOU WIN.