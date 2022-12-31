                 

Countdown on 4BR Quiz....

Time is running out to get your entries in to have a chance of winning a Besson Prodige cornet plus goodies worth over £500

  Tiem is ticking away to get your entries in on the 4BR Christmas Quiz

Saturday, 31 December 2022

        

If you want to win a Besson Prodige cornet and other bits and bobs worth well over £500 to give to a youth, training, learner or starter band of your choice then make sure you enter our Christmas Quiz.

There are some pretty tricky questions to answer and some may take some working out — but what a great prize to be able to give to inspire the next generation of players thanks to our friends at Besson and Band Supplies.

Go to:


https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2021/1990.asp

Answers:


Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing Date:
The closing date is 11.59pm on 31st December 2022!

REMEMBER: PLEASE SAY WHICH YOUTH/LEARNER/STARTER OR TRAINING BAND BAND OR ORGANISATION YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE THE PRIZE IF YOU WIN.

        

Bolsover

Direct link for Bolsover Festival of Brass in 2023

January 1 • The Bolsover Festival of Brass contest will take place at a new venue later this year — and entries are now open.

Dutch Open

Full House for 2023 Dutch Open

January 1 • There will be a full day of top class brass band contesting to enjoy in Groningen in June as 20 bands from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland battle for the Dutch Open honours.

Linda Merrick

New Year Honour for Prof Linda Merrick

December 31 • The Principal of the RNCM in Manchester becomes a CBE in the New Year Honours List.

Lindley Band

December 31 • 2nd & 3rd CORNET required to join our happy team conducted by the highly experienced Alan Widdop. We undertake a balance of contests and concerts. Our bandroom is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield, and we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings.

The Marple Band

December 30 • We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023 and are looking forward to competing in the Regionals in Blackpool.

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 29 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

