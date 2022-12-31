Countdown on 4BR Quiz....

Time is running out to get your entries in to have a chance of winning a Besson Prodige cornet plus goodies worth over £500

If you want to win a Besson Prodige cornet and other bits and bobs worth well over £500 to give to a youth, training, learner or starter band of your choice then make sure you enter our Christmas Quiz.

There are some pretty tricky questions to answer and some may take some working out — but what a great prize to be able to give to inspire the next generation of players thanks to our friends at Besson and Band Supplies.

Go to:



https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2021/1990.asp

Answers:



Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing Date:

The closing date is 11.59pm on 31st December 2022!

REMEMBER: PLEASE SAY WHICH YOUTH/LEARNER/STARTER OR TRAINING BAND BAND OR ORGANISATION YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE THE PRIZE IF YOU WIN.