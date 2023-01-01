Direct link for Bolsover Festival of Brass in 2023

The Bolsover Festival of Brass contest will take place at a new venue later this year — and entries are now open.

It has been confirmed that the 2023 Bolsover Festival of Brass contest will he hosted at a new venue later this year.

The popular entertainment contest was held at Shirebrook Academy in Derbyshire in 2022, but with increased interest from bands wishing to take part in the five-section live-streamed event, contest organisers have sought a new venue.

Sports Direct

The 2023 contest will now be held on the weekend of the 30th September & 1st October at the Sports Direct Arena, part of the Sport Direct UK Academy in Shirebrook. The company's UK training base offers two large halls, excellent catering and logistic facilities and extensive parking.

Contest organiser Carole Crompton told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to be able to host the contest at this new venue and thank the company for their support. Their Shirebrook base offers excellent facilities, including extensive parking."

Entries are now open for the contest with bands in each section given the opportunity to perform their 20-minute entertainment programmes to a worldwide audience thanks to the support of sponsor Warwick Music Group.

British Open link

The contest also maintains its link to the British Open Championships, with the highest placed qualifying band receiving an invitation to the 2024 British Open Spring Festival.

The 4th, 3rd and 2nd Sections will be staged on Saturday 30th September with the 1st and Championship Section on Sunday 1st October.

Further details

Further details and entry forms can be accessed at:

https://bolsoverfestivals.com/