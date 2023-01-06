Ruck to lead Llwydcoed in new era

Joshua Ruck has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Llwydcoed Band.

The Llwydcoed Band has announced the appointment of Joshua Ruck as its new Musical Director as it looks forward to a new era starting at the Welsh Open in February.

It follows a decade of sustained progression under the direction of Chris Turner which culminated in their long awaited appearance at the 2021 Albert Hall National Final.

Looking forward

Speaking about his appointment Josh said: "I'm looking forward to working with Llwydcoed following ten years of fantastic progress under Chris. The first few months have shown a great deal of promise and we are looking forward to getting stuck into both our programme for the Welsh Open and the Areas and the Spring Festival."

Josh added that he will combine his role with the Welsh band with his long term position with A.W.Parker (Drybrook) Band.

Drive

In response, Band Manager Andy Smith said: "We're certain Josh has the correct skill set and drive needed to ensure our continued progress and success.

Having known him for many years as an up and coming conductor, we are pleased that he has agreed to work with us. We are positive that this move brings with it a new vision for the band and a perfect addition to our leadership team."