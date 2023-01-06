Selkirk Silver members honoured with SBBA medals

Four stalwart members of Selkirk Silver Band have received deserved accolades from the Scottish Brass Band Association

Four members of Selkirk Silver Band have been recognised for their service to the Scottish brass band movement.

Each proudly received their accolades from the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) to mark their outstanding contribution to the banding community and in particular, Selkirk Silver Band.

Stalwarts

John Stratford was presented with SBBA Honorary Membership after serving as band secretary since 1992. He was also active in the formation of the Borders Brass Band Association and has represented Selkirk on the association's committee from its inception.

Andy Holmes and brothers Stuart and Colin Kemp received SBBA Life Membership to mark more than 50 years of dedicated service to the banding movement.

Baritone player Andy started learning with Selkirk in 1966, whilst euphonium player Stuart joined in 1970 and after a short spell with Galashiels returned to his roots in 1983.

Principal cornet Colin joined Selkirk in 1969 and, while at university played with the GUS (Footwear) Band. Returning to Scotland, he joined Fauldhouse Miners Youth before transferring to Whitburn in 1979.

After a spell with Loudon Youth Band he returned to Selkirk in 1985 where he has served as a player and conductor.