Brindle to lead Bradford

The experienced Gareth Brindle will lead City of Bradford Band at the Yorkshire Area and Grand Shield contests.

Gareth Brindle
  The experienced Gareth Brindle will take City of Bradford in Huddersfield and Blackpool

Saturday, 07 January 2023

        

City of Bradford Brass has announced that they have linked up with the experienced Gareth Brindle to spearhead their Yorkshire Area and Grand Shield challenges in the first half of 2023.

It follows the news that previous MD Jonathan Bates will no longer conduct the band.

Successful

The former Black Dyke baritone player has enjoyed a successful conducting career which he balances with his professional work for the leading Naxos recording company.

His long-term association with Rainford Band in the North West saw them claim the Senior Trophy and Senior Cup, as well as the Doctor Martin Entertainment and the North West First Section titles.

In recent years his freelance work has also seen him lead Northop Silver to the British Open qualification in 2022. He will be making his debut at the Yorkshire Area as a conductor in a bid to win a title he helped win with Black Dyke on two occasions.

Delighted

A delighted band spokesperson told 4BR: "We look forward to getting to grips with 'Red Priest' with Gareth and also to learning to understand his accent from t'other side of't Pennines!"

        

TAGS: City of Bradford

