Busy start to 2023 for Wantage

There is an immediate new year focus of musical attention for Wantage Band as they look forward to concert and contest appearances boosted by new signing.

Wantage
  Drew Prichard joins the band on BBb bass

Monday, 09 January 2023

        

The Wantage Band has welcomed in 2023 with a busy schedule of events, contests and a new signing.

It starts off with an exciting concert under guest conductor Ian Porthouse on Saturday 4th February at the Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot featuring Besson cornet artist Dewi Griffiths. The band will then concentrate on its 'Red Priest' preparations for the London & Southern Counties Area contest.

New signing

The ranks though have already been boosted by the arrival of American tuba player Drew Prichard who come in on BBb bass.

Band spokesperson Sam Wyne told 4BR: "Everyone is looking forward to the concert with Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffiths for what promises to be a great musical start to 2023.

All this and Drew will bring so much to us as an organisation. It's great to have him as part of our line up as we approach Area contest and the Grand Shield in May.

Drew first ventured into brass banding with Brass Band of Central Florida, but since moving to the UK he's been part of the Egham Band.

He added: "When I first played with Wantage, I was immediately struck by two things: The calibre of musicians and the enthusiasm and eagerness with which the band wants to pursue making music to the highest level possible

The energy is infectious and I'm looking forward to getting swept up in it during this upcoming contest season."

Concert

Concert tickets:

Tickets can be purchased at www.cornerstone-arts.org/whats/wantage-band-concert-cornet-soloist-dewi-griffiths-0

        

TAGS: Wantage Silver 'A'

