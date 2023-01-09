Heritage & Innovation contributors sought by BBE

Brass Bands England is looking to connect with leading researchers, historians and personalities to make presentations at its 2023 Brass Band Conference.

The theme for the event is 'Heritage & Innovation', with BBE looking to connect with leading researchers, historians and personalities to give presentations on areas of the overall theme.

The Conference will take place at the University of Huddersfield Heritage Quay site on Saturday 7th October and follows the recent announcement of the opening of the Brass Band archive there.

BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "The conference theme and location are centred around the Brass Bands Archive's new home. The event will offer a chance for people to celebrate our art-form's past as well as look towards its future.

Repertoire will form a large focus of this year's discussions, as well as innovative banding in all its forms."

If you are wish to contribute to the event, please check out the information provided at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/conference/call-for-contributors

The closing date for enquiries is 27th February. The aim is to curate a diverse, inspiring programme of talks, practical workshops and creative elements that open up discussion and encourages critical reflection.

For an informal conversation about the conference and session proposals, individuals or organisations can contact Brass Bands England's Education and Development Manager Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk

2022 Brass Band Conference archive

BBE members can now access all session recordings from the 2022 BBE Conference day at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resources

