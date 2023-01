Steve Jones and Ali Woodman have been talking all things percussion with Matty Roberts on the latest 'Percussion Discussion' video podcast.

If you are looking for inspiration, insight and tips about all things brass band percussion oriented, then the latest episode of Percussion Discussion with Matty Roberts is well worth checking out.

For Episode 105 he is joined by Ali Woodman and Steve 'Weenie' Jones from the world's number 1 ranked band, Cory to talk about all things that need to be mastered at the back of a brass band. Also joining them for chat is MD, Philip Harper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE6YHLMTZh8