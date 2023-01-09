Limited places at Youth Championships

There are only limited places available for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has stated that there are now only limited spaces for bands and ensembles to take part in the 2023 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event will take place on 25th March at Stockport Grammar School.

Limited places

There are only two places available to perform in the ABRSM Championship Section and just the one in the Performance Section. There are however places that can be filled in the non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase Section.

Once places have filled up for the competitive sections, a waiting list will be formed for any further entries.