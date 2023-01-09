                 

*
News

Limited places at Youth Championships

There are only limited places available for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Monday, 09 January 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has stated that there are now only limited spaces for bands and ensembles to take part in the 2023 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event will take place on 25th March at Stockport Grammar School.

Limited places

There are only two places available to perform in the ABRSM Championship Section and just the one in the Performance Section. There are however places that can be filled in the non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase Section.

Once places have filled up for the competitive sections, a waiting list will be formed for any further entries.

Speaking about the event, Jess Wilson, BBE's Projects Officer told 4BR: "There is still time before the registration deadline, we know that there may still be bands yet to submit their application to perform.

Whilst we're thrilled to have so many bands eager to perform this year, and we wouldn't want anyone to miss out. The Besson Prodige Showcase Section offers an ideal opportunity for ensembles to perform in a non-competitive environment."

For further details go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/371

Registration will close on 17th January

Tickets

Audience tickets are available now at an advance rate of £5 for children, £13 for adults, and free for under 5s. Tickets can be booked from the Youth Champs tickets page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/373

        

