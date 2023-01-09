Yorkshire announces judges and schedule

The schedule and the judges in the box at Huddersfield in March have been announced.

The Yorkshire Regional Championships have announced the schedule and adjudicators for the event that takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend of the 4th & 5th March.

Schedule

Saturday will commence with the Fourth Section (7 bands), followed by the First (13 bands) and Second Section (11 bands), whilst Sunday will feature the Third Section (8 bands) followed by the Championship Section (12 bands).

There is one additional qualification place on offer in the Championships Section, with Black Dyke Band pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall National Final. The decision on who makes it is in the hands of the experienced duo of Dr Robert Childs and Dr Steven Cobb.

Two bands in each of the other sections will qualify for the Cheltenham National Finals. The judges for these contests are John Winterflood, Anne Crookston, Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale, Dr Brett Baker and Glyn Williams.

Tickets for the Championships go on sale on Monday, 16th January.

A 'Young Adjudicators Panel' has been organised by the Regional Committee in partnership with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicator for the Third Section contest.

Saturday 4th March:

Fourth Section:



Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston

Commence: 9.00am

Draw: 7.30am

First Section:

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Dr Brett Baker

Commence: 12.15pm (approx)

Draw: 10.30am

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston

Commence: 5.15pm (approx)

Draw: 3.30pm

Sunday 5th March:

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Glyn Williams — (8 bands)

Commence: 10.00am

Draw: 8.30am

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Stephen Cobb and Dr Robert Childs

Commence: 2.00pm

Draw: 11.45am





Tickets

Tickets go on sale on Monday, 16th January.

Box Office: 01484 225755 or online www.kirklees.gov.uk

For further information go to: www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire