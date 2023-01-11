London & SC Area judges announced

There will be an experienced team of judges making the National Final qualification decisions at Stevenage in March.

The London & Southern Counties Regional Championships have announced the list of judges who will compare the performances on the weekend of the 18th & 19th March at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

Saturday will feature the Fourth and First Sections. Sunday will see the Third, Second and Championships Sections compete.

Warm welcome

Regional Secretary Kevin Williams told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome some of these adjudicators to Stevenage for our Area contest for the first time and offer a warm welcome yet again to those returning.

We believe they offer a wide range of experience, and we hope that they enjoy listening to the 78 bands that have entered in the five sections."

Two bands will qualify for the Championship Section Royal Albert Hall final, with appropriate qualification numbers in the others depending on the number of competing bands.

Adjudicators:

Championship Section: Howard J Evans and David Hirst

First Section: Anne Crookston and David Hirst

Second Section: Adam Cooke and Sarah Groarke-Booth

Third Section: Anne Crookston and Andrea Price

Fourth Section: Sarah Groarke-Booth and Andrea Price