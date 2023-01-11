                 

*
banner

News

Job opportunities at Brass Bands England

BBE is looking to appoint a Projects Officer and a Graphic Designer to join their team.

bbe
  The two posts offer opportunities to work as part of the BBE team

Wednesday, 11 January 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that they are looking to a Projects Officer (Education & Outreach) to join their staff team, as well as offering a part-time Graphic Designer opportunity.

Job opportunities

The Projects Officer will support the delivery of BBE's education and training programmes, including its flagship education and outreach programme, 'Brass Foundations'.

The Graphic Designer post will support several newly developed projects by creating new branding and visual assets. Both positions can be remote working, hybrid, or based at BBE's headquarters in Barnsley.

Exciting plans

Sarah Baumann, BBE's Education & Development Manager told 4BR: "We have a lot of exciting plans for the next three years including new programmes from April.

These are new opportunities to join our team, so if you have a passion for brass bands and have experience in music education, event management, or graphic design, we'd love to hear from you."

These are new opportunities to join our team, so if you have a passion for brass bands and have experience in music education, event management, or graphic design, we'd love to hear from youBBE

Find out more:

Those interested in finding out more about BBE's new programme of work to support the brass band community from 2023-26 can do so at the BBE Presentation at the RNCM Festival of Brass on Saturday 28th January at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/384 or by registering for a live webinar on Tuesday 7th March at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/390

Full details of the posts and application forms can be found on the BBE careers page:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

Any questions regarding this post can be directed to jobs@bbe.org.uk

Deadlines

Application deadlines:
Projects Officer — Monday 30th January (9.00am)
Graphic Designer — Monday 13th February (9.00am)

Brass Bands England is committed to being an Equal Opportunities employer and attracting diverse talent from sections of the community currently underrepresented in the brass band sector, and the culture sector as a whole.

Find out more about BBE's commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion work at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/equality-diversity-and-inclusion-edi

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

webba

West of England Area judges announced

January 12 • The judges who will make the all important Area qualification decisions in Torquay in March have been announced.

First Old Boys

1OB looks forward with new additions

January 12 • 1st Old Boys Band look towards an exciting 2023 season boosted by additions in front and behind the stands.

Tredegar

Tredegar looks towards Fountain link at RNCM boosted by new signing

January 12 • Tredegar returned to the New Year with Fountain focus for the RNCM and a new tuba player to add to the team.

Elland Silver Youth

Halifax Minster set for youth extravaganza

January 12 • Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band, HD9 Youth Band and Red Admiral Youth Band are getting get ready for a fantastic day of music making at Halifax Minster.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

January 12 • Friendly 2nd section band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, 2nd Euphonium, Baritone (seat negotiable) and Eb Bass all required for this years area competition and beyond, rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8 till 10, Pop in say hello and have a go.

Linthwaite Band

January 12 • We are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, and have a vacancy for percussion, we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 - 10pm

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 11 • Wakefield Metropolitan band require a front row cornet to complete the line up for the Yorkshire area .... who knows, you may enjoy the band and want to stay!

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top