Job opportunities at Brass Bands England

BBE is looking to appoint a Projects Officer and a Graphic Designer to join their team.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that they are looking to a Projects Officer (Education & Outreach) to join their staff team, as well as offering a part-time Graphic Designer opportunity.

Job opportunities

The Projects Officer will support the delivery of BBE's education and training programmes, including its flagship education and outreach programme, 'Brass Foundations'.

The Graphic Designer post will support several newly developed projects by creating new branding and visual assets. Both positions can be remote working, hybrid, or based at BBE's headquarters in Barnsley.

Exciting plans

Sarah Baumann, BBE's Education & Development Manager told 4BR: "We have a lot of exciting plans for the next three years including new programmes from April.

These are new opportunities to join our team, so if you have a passion for brass bands and have experience in music education, event management, or graphic design, we'd love to hear from you BBE

Find out more:

Those interested in finding out more about BBE's new programme of work to support the brass band community from 2023-26 can do so at the BBE Presentation at the RNCM Festival of Brass on Saturday 28th January at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/384 or by registering for a live webinar on Tuesday 7th March at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/390

Full details of the posts and application forms can be found on the BBE careers page:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

Any questions regarding this post can be directed to jobs@bbe.org.uk

Deadlines

Application deadlines:

Projects Officer — Monday 30th January (9.00am)

Graphic Designer — Monday 13th February (9.00am)

Brass Bands England is committed to being an Equal Opportunities employer and attracting diverse talent from sections of the community currently underrepresented in the brass band sector, and the culture sector as a whole.

Find out more about BBE's commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion work at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/equality-diversity-and-inclusion-edi