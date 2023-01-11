Purple Reign, Purple Reign...

Nobody needed Prince to remind them that 2022 was the year in which Brighouse & Rastrick reigned supreme at the British Open and Brass in Concert.

Players and supports of Brighouse & Rastrick Band celebrated its 2022 'Purple Reign' at the British Open and Brass in Concert Championships at their recent annual awards dinner.

It was certainly a year to remember for the West Riding band as they finally ended their 44 year wait to add to their tally of British Open titles with a memorable victory at Symphony Hall, as well claiming a memorable tango inspired victory at the Brass in Concert Championships at Sage Gateshead.

Purple Reign

The evening also saw the band thank the wonderful support they have received — toasted not with champagne but with special 'Purple Reign' beer brewed by horn player Trevor McCormick's, Glen Affric Brewery. Each player was presented not with one can, but a whole crate thanks to Trevor and his wife Alison.

Speaking about the evening, a spokesperson said: "This was a fantastic event, where we all got to look back on an incredibly successful year and give thanks to each other for the amazing work done by the players, supporters and organisation as a whole."

Awards

Several awards were made on the night with the 'Newcomer of the Year' going to Alicia Davis and 'Best Solo Performance at a Contest', the 'Player of the Year' accolade and the Conductor's Player of the Year' chosen by Prof David King, going to tenor horn star Andy Moore.

The euphonium and baritones took the 'Best Section', whilst tuba player Will Evans was presented with the 'Bandsman of the Year' prize.

The most popular presentation though was given by horn player Ian Dust, the band's longest serving player.

He may have waited 44 years himself for that first British Open victory, but he ensured that every member of the band would have a lasting memento as he presented each with a medal to mark the achievement.