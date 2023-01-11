                 

*
banner

News

Purple Reign, Purple Reign...

Nobody needed Prince to remind them that 2022 was the year in which Brighouse & Rastrick reigned supreme at the British Open and Brass in Concert.

pURPLE
  The colour and taste of the colour purple

Wednesday, 11 January 2023

        

Players and supports of Brighouse & Rastrick Band celebrated its 2022 'Purple Reign' at the British Open and Brass in Concert Championships at their recent annual awards dinner.

It was certainly a year to remember for the West Riding band as they finally ended their 44 year wait to add to their tally of British Open titles with a memorable victory at Symphony Hall, as well claiming a memorable tango inspired victory at the Brass in Concert Championships at Sage Gateshead.

Purple Reign

The evening also saw the band thank the wonderful support they have received — toasted not with champagne but with special 'Purple Reign' beer brewed by horn player Trevor McCormick's, Glen Affric Brewery. Each player was presented not with one can, but a whole crate thanks to Trevor and his wife Alison.

Speaking about the evening, a spokesperson said: "This was a fantastic event, where we all got to look back on an incredibly successful year and give thanks to each other for the amazing work done by the players, supporters and organisation as a whole."

This was a fantastic event, where we all got to look back on an incredibly successful year and give thanks to each other for the amazing work done by the players, supporters and organisation as a wholeB&R

Awards

Several awards were made on the night with the 'Newcomer of the Year' going to Alicia Davis and 'Best Solo Performance at a Contest', the 'Player of the Year' accolade and the Conductor's Player of the Year' chosen by Prof David King, going to tenor horn star Andy Moore.

The euphonium and baritones took the 'Best Section', whilst tuba player Will Evans was presented with the 'Bandsman of the Year' prize.

The most popular presentation though was given by horn player Ian Dust, the band's longest serving player.

He may have waited 44 years himself for that first British Open victory, but he ensured that every member of the band would have a lasting memento as he presented each with a medal to mark the achievement.

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

webba

West of England Area judges announced

January 12 • The judges who will make the all important Area qualification decisions in Torquay in March have been announced.

First Old Boys

1OB looks forward with new additions

January 12 • 1st Old Boys Band look towards an exciting 2023 season boosted by additions in front and behind the stands.

Tredegar

Tredegar looks towards Fountain link at RNCM boosted by new signing

January 12 • Tredegar returned to the New Year with Fountain focus for the RNCM and a new tuba player to add to the team.

Elland Silver Youth

Halifax Minster set for youth extravaganza

January 12 • Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band, HD9 Youth Band and Red Admiral Youth Band are getting get ready for a fantastic day of music making at Halifax Minster.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

January 12 • Friendly 2nd section band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, 2nd Euphonium, Baritone (seat negotiable) and Eb Bass all required for this years area competition and beyond, rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8 till 10, Pop in say hello and have a go.

Linthwaite Band

January 12 • We are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, and have a vacancy for percussion, we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 - 10pm

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 11 • Wakefield Metropolitan band require a front row cornet to complete the line up for the Yorkshire area .... who knows, you may enjoy the band and want to stay!

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top