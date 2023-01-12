Adopt a Music Creator 2023 pairings announced

Composer Robin Fielder will work with Camden Brass and Regent Brass Bands as part of the annual scheme to promote leisure-time music making.

Making Music has announced the selected pairings for its long-running new music initiative 'Adopt a Music Creator'.

The flagship project pairs emerging music creators with leisure-time music groups for a year to create new and inspiring pieces, leading up to a premiere performance, recording and radio broadcast.

Since its beginning in 2000, the project has offered artistic development to numerous music creators and groups.

Seven pairings

The seven 2023 pairings were selected by Making Music and the national organisation for new music, Sound and Music, and include choirs, concert bands and brass bands. All pairings are mentored by experienced professional music creators.

It includes the partnership between composer Robin Fiedler and the Camden Brass Band and Regent Brass Band. The project will be mentored by Jenni Pinnock.

Robin is a graduate of Middlesex University London and has enjoyed performances with the acclaimed London Firebird Orchestra and Allegri String Quartet. Other highlights include her Junior Residency with the London Bel Canto Festival in 2018 and Cheltenham Composer Academy in 2022.

Robin studies composition with James Francis Brown and her music has been performed in the UK, US and Europe.

www.robinclaremusic.com

Inspiring

Speaking about the announcements, Barbara Eifler, Chief Executive of Making Music, said: "I look forward to some inspiring, surprising and innovative projects from these pairings.

The projects are incredibly collaborative and thus often a new experience for the music creators and empowering for the members of the music group, to become part of the creative process."

Camden and Regent

Camden Brass Band was launched by the Camden Music Service as part of a partnership project with Brass Bands England. The band meet weekly to rehearse their programme of popular music and can be seen performing regularly in the local community with players in education years 6 to 9.

Regent Brass was founded in 1985 and currently rehearses in the Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall. Regent Brass recently performed in the World Music Contest in Kerkrade, Netherlands.

Regularly performing contemporary music including several world premieres, the band also plays from the traditional brass band repertoire.

Pairings

Peter Falconer and Band of the Surrey Yeomanry

Joshua Kaye and Orchestra of the City

Anselm McDonnell and Northern Ireland Concert Band

Scottish project funded by Creative Scotland — Kevin Leomo and Scottish Chamber Choir (mentored by Ailie Robertson)

Robin Fiedler with Camden Brass Band and Regent Brass Band

Georgina MacDonell Finlayson with Shenstone Roses and Shenstone Singers

Fraz Ireland and Blackheath Choir