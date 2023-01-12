                 

Chelmsford look to new era

The Chelmsford Band is looking to start a new musical era after six fine years under Alex Campbell's baton.

Chelmsford
  The band plays a central role in the musical life of its local and surrounding community

Thursday, 12 January 2023

        

Alex Campbell is stepping down after six years at the helm of Chelmsford Silver Band.

The non-competing band which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025 performs concerts across Essex and has become an integral part of the cultural life of the local and surrounding communities.

Incredible

Band Chairperson Satoko Brook told 4BR: "Through Alex's leadership we have improved year after year, and during the COVID pandemic he managed to keep the band together and maintain its membership.

His commitment, dedication and support have been incredible, and we will all miss him. We wish Alex well in the future and thank him for his service.

We're a friendly group that enjoys playing music together and are seeking someone who is enthusiastic and willing to help develop us as musiciansChelmsford Silver Band

Looking forward

They added: "We are now looking for a new conductor to continue Alex's great work and help move the band forward. We're a friendly group that enjoys playing music together and are seeking someone who is enthusiastic and willing to help develop us as musicians.

Recruiting new players is a priority of the band so that it can continue to entertain the people of Chelmsford and the surrounding areas for many years to come. New members of all levels of ability are always welcome."

Further details

For further details about the post go to:

https://chelmsfordsilverband1950.wordpress.com/contact-us/

        

