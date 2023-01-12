                 

*
banner

News

Tredegar looks towards Fountain link at RNCM boosted by new signing

Tredegar returned to the New Year with Fountain focus for the RNCM and a new tuba player to add to the team.

Tredegar
  Rhys Michael is welcomed to Tredegar by MD, Ian Porthouse

Thursday, 12 January 2023

        

Tredegar Band returned to rehearsal following a busy Christmas period with an immediate focus on their forthcoming appearance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival, and boosted by the signing of a new tuba player.

The band will head to Manchester on Saturday 28th January where under MD, Ian Porthouse they will showcase the imposing 'So Spoke Albion' by Gavin Higgins, as well Havergal Brian's tone poem, 'The Battle Song' and Benjamin Britten's 'An American Overture'.

Fountain

The concert will also include the world premiere of Simon Dobson's new work dedicated to the memory of Bramwell Tovey as well as the opportunity to hear James Fountain, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, playing the Hummel 'Trumpet Concerto'.

Speaking about the RNCM event, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "We thrilled to return to the Festival and with such an ambitious programme curated by Paul Hindmarsh to get our teeth into.

It's also great to link up with James. Being a small part of his award-winning CD, 'Keep the Music Playing' was a real privilege and we are really looking forward to performing with such an outstanding musician again."

We thrilled to return to the Festival and with such an ambitious programme curated by Paul Hindmarsh to get our teeth intoIan Porthouse

Tuba debut

The concert will see the debut of the band's latest signing, as 21 year old Rhys Michael joins on EEb tuba. The Swansea born player is in his third year at the RWCM&D in Cardiff and has helped the band out on several occasions.

He said: "It's great to be able to join the tuba section at Tredegar. The musical approach of the band is incredible and offers so much to look forward to."

In response, Ian Porthouse added: "Rhys fits in perfectly with our tuba section as Steffan Jones steps back due to the arrival of twins. He has been a fantastic player and bandsman for well over a decade and the door will always be open to him, Lucy and his family."

Tickets:

Tickets for the RNCM Festival appearance on Saturday 29th January:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-2/

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

webba

West of England Area judges announced

January 12 • The judges who will make the all important Area qualification decisions in Torquay in March have been announced.

First Old Boys

1OB looks forward with new additions

January 12 • 1st Old Boys Band look towards an exciting 2023 season boosted by additions in front and behind the stands.

Tredegar

Tredegar looks towards Fountain link at RNCM boosted by new signing

January 12 • Tredegar returned to the New Year with Fountain focus for the RNCM and a new tuba player to add to the team.

Elland Silver Youth

Halifax Minster set for youth extravaganza

January 12 • Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band, HD9 Youth Band and Red Admiral Youth Band are getting get ready for a fantastic day of music making at Halifax Minster.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

January 12 • Friendly 2nd section band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, 2nd Euphonium, Baritone (seat negotiable) and Eb Bass all required for this years area competition and beyond, rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8 till 10, Pop in say hello and have a go.

Linthwaite Band

January 12 • We are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, and have a vacancy for percussion, we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 - 10pm

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 11 • Wakefield Metropolitan band require a front row cornet to complete the line up for the Yorkshire area .... who knows, you may enjoy the band and want to stay!

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top