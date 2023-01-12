Tredegar looks towards Fountain link at RNCM boosted by new signing

Tredegar returned to the New Year with Fountain focus for the RNCM and a new tuba player to add to the team.

Tredegar Band returned to rehearsal following a busy Christmas period with an immediate focus on their forthcoming appearance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival, and boosted by the signing of a new tuba player.

The band will head to Manchester on Saturday 28th January where under MD, Ian Porthouse they will showcase the imposing 'So Spoke Albion' by Gavin Higgins, as well Havergal Brian's tone poem, 'The Battle Song' and Benjamin Britten's 'An American Overture'.

Fountain

The concert will also include the world premiere of Simon Dobson's new work dedicated to the memory of Bramwell Tovey as well as the opportunity to hear James Fountain, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, playing the Hummel 'Trumpet Concerto'.

Speaking about the RNCM event, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "We thrilled to return to the Festival and with such an ambitious programme curated by Paul Hindmarsh to get our teeth into.

It's also great to link up with James. Being a small part of his award-winning CD, 'Keep the Music Playing' was a real privilege and we are really looking forward to performing with such an outstanding musician again."

Tuba debut

The concert will see the debut of the band's latest signing, as 21 year old Rhys Michael joins on EEb tuba. The Swansea born player is in his third year at the RWCM&D in Cardiff and has helped the band out on several occasions.

He said: "It's great to be able to join the tuba section at Tredegar. The musical approach of the band is incredible and offers so much to look forward to."

In response, Ian Porthouse added: "Rhys fits in perfectly with our tuba section as Steffan Jones steps back due to the arrival of twins. He has been a fantastic player and bandsman for well over a decade and the door will always be open to him, Lucy and his family."

Tickets:

Tickets for the RNCM Festival appearance on Saturday 29th January:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-2/