1OB looks forward with new additions

1st Old Boys Band look towards an exciting 2023 season boosted by additions in front and behind the stands.

First Old Boys
  1st Old Boys have a new look for 2023

Thursday, 12 January 2023

        

1st Old Boys Brass is looking forward to what they hope will be an exciting and successful 2023 under the baton of Musical Director, Dr Jonathan Corry and newly appointed Resident Conductor, Philip Ferguson.

A former player, Philip is an Education Authority brass teacher and busy professional musician working in the musical theatre.

Forward

Speaking about the appointment, Jonathan Corry told 4BR: "I'm really looking forward to working alongside Philip in driving the artistic direction of the band into 2023 and beyond.

Philip is such an accomplished musician, a trusted musical colleague, and well known within the NI music scene and working with him promises such a great deal."

New look

Jonathan announced that the band has also taken on the a new logo identity of 1OB to reflect the exciting future, whilst new signings and internal moves have also boosted confidence after the band's success at the NIBA Championships late last year.

The experienced Harry Lloyd has made the permanent move from cornet to soprano after making his debut in that NIBA success. Harry's daughter Tori plays on the solo cornet bench with the band.

Meanwhile, Ryan Wilkin joins the tuba section from Comber Brass to join the award winning team of Andrew Milligan, Andrew Pentland (Eb basses), and Bb basses Bill McCann and Ian Shuttleworth.

        

