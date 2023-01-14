Interview with Ulf Rosenberg

4BR talks to the President of the European Brass Band Association as contesting returns across the continent and the EBBA flagship championships visit Sweden.

4BR is joined for the first of our regular 2023 podcast interviews by Ulf Rosenberg — the President of the European Brass Band Association.

We catch up with him following the news that tickets for EBBA's flagship event, the European Brass Band Championships in Malmo will go on sale to the general public from Wednesday 25th January.

The festival will take place from 29th April to 7th May with EBBA itself looking forward to breaking new ground in making its first visit to Sweden and with bands across Europe still coming to terms with the post Covid-19 return to contesting and its challenges.