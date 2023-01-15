Market boost for Midlands challenge

A determined and hard working Market Rasen Band has overcome player shortages to head to the Midlands Regional Championships this year.

The Market Rasen Band has told 4BR that through a great deal of determination and commitment they will be performing at the First Section Midlands Regional Championship in February.

The band has found it difficult to attract players since their return to regular post-Covid rehearsals and contesting, but has still made encouraging progress — from just 13 regulars in September last year to ensemble that can now take to the stage at Corby.

Empty seats

Commenting on the situation and the band's response, MD, Ian Knapton told 4BR: "We know we are no different to a lot of bands around the country who are struggling to fill empty seats since the end of Covid-19, but this has been a wonderful effort from such a determined group of players.

When I joined in September there were a core of just over a dozen and now we are getting close to full band mark. That means we can go to Corby and compete, and we will try even harder to fill the remaining empty chairs by then."

Massive challenge

He added: "It's a massive challenge, but we have shown such great determination so far so let's see what we can do on the contest stage."

The latest boost came with the arrival of David Redhead on soprano cornet from Ibstock.

Meanwhile, the foundation end of the band has been strengthened by the arrival of the multi-talented Genette Gilbert on Eb bass, who joins an experienced section of dedicated players.