                 

*
banner

News

Market boost for Midlands challenge

A determined and hard working Market Rasen Band has overcome player shortages to head to the Midlands Regional Championships this year.

Market RASEN
  The Market Rasen Band will be competing at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

The Market Rasen Band has told 4BR that through a great deal of determination and commitment they will be performing at the First Section Midlands Regional Championship in February.

The band has found it difficult to attract players since their return to regular post-Covid rehearsals and contesting, but has still made encouraging progress — from just 13 regulars in September last year to ensemble that can now take to the stage at Corby.

Empty seats

Commenting on the situation and the band's response, MD, Ian Knapton told 4BR: "We know we are no different to a lot of bands around the country who are struggling to fill empty seats since the end of Covid-19, but this has been a wonderful effort from such a determined group of players.

When I joined in September there were a core of just over a dozen and now we are getting close to full band mark. That means we can go to Corby and compete, and we will try even harder to fill the remaining empty chairs by then."

We know we are no different to a lot of bands around the country who are struggling to fill empty seats since the end of Covid-19, but this has been a wonderful effort from such a determined group of playersMD, Ian Knapton

Massive challenge

He added: "It's a massive challenge, but we have shown such great determination so far so let's see what we can do on the contest stage."

The latest boost came with the arrival of David Redhead on soprano cornet from Ibstock.

Meanwhile, the foundation end of the band has been strengthened by the arrival of the multi-talented Genette Gilbert on Eb bass, who joins an experienced section of dedicated players.

        

TAGS: RESDEV Market Rasen Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fontys

Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

January 15 • Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

Claire Taylor

Taylor made return for Hepworth

January 15 • Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

Welsh

South Wales banding commits to return to local contesting

January 15 • It is hoped that south Wales banding will enjoy two Welsh League contests later this year following an encouraging AGM.

Cory

Catch Cory if you can...

January 15 • Cory sell out in Oxford today but you can still catch them in action with the great James Morrison.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top