Allen key to Broxburn Scottish Championship challenge

The experienced Bryan Allen will lead Broxburn & Livingston at the Scottish Championships in March.

Broxburn & Livingstone Band has announced that they will be led by the experienced Bryan Allen at the forthcoming Scottish Championship in Perth in March. He will work alongside the band's Musical Director, Alistair Gibson.

Bryan Allen has enjoyed an outstanding musical career as a player, conductor, educator and adjudicator. From 1995-2011 he was Head of Brass and Instrumental Performance at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland).

Experience

He has led numerous Scottish bands including Whitburn, the cooperation band, Kirkintilloch, Bo'ness & Carriden and Lochgelly amongst others, as well as leading Brass Band Sachsen from Germany to the European Challenge Section title in 2016.



Bryan is in high demand as a performer and conductor, working with all of Scotland's national companies including the RSNO, BBCSSO and Scottish Opera. He is an Associate Conductor with Whitburn Band, and Musical Director of Brassband Sachsen in Germany.

We look forward to working with Bryan, and our continued work with Alistair, in preparation for the Scottish Championships Band spokesperson

Denis Wick

Look forward

As a clinician and examiner, Bryan works regularly with leading Conservatoires and academic institutions, and is an adjudicator for numerous national and international competitions. He was awarded the British Bandsman Award in 1995 for services to brass and became the first ever Fellow of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2011.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We look forward to working with Bryan, and our continued work with Alistair, in preparation for the Scottish Championships."