                 

*
banner

News

Allen key to Broxburn Scottish Championship challenge

The experienced Bryan Allen will lead Broxburn & Livingston at the Scottish Championships in March.

Broxburn
  The band will be led by the experienced Bryan Allen at the Scottish Championships

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

Broxburn & Livingstone Band has announced that they will be led by the experienced Bryan Allen at the forthcoming Scottish Championship in Perth in March. He will work alongside the band's Musical Director, Alistair Gibson.

Bryan Allen has enjoyed an outstanding musical career as a player, conductor, educator and adjudicator. From 1995-2011 he was Head of Brass and Instrumental Performance at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland).

Experience

He has led numerous Scottish bands including Whitburn, the cooperation band, Kirkintilloch, Bo'ness & Carriden and Lochgelly amongst others, as well as leading Brass Band Sachsen from Germany to the European Challenge Section title in 2016.

Bryan is in high demand as a performer and conductor, working with all of Scotland's national companies including the RSNO, BBCSSO and Scottish Opera. He is an Associate Conductor with Whitburn Band, and Musical Director of Brassband Sachsen in Germany.

We look forward to working with Bryan, and our continued work with Alistair, in preparation for the Scottish ChampionshipsBand spokesperson

Look forward

As a clinician and examiner, Bryan works regularly with leading Conservatoires and academic institutions, and is an adjudicator for numerous national and international competitions. He was awarded the British Bandsman Award in 1995 for services to brass and became the first ever Fellow of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2011.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We look forward to working with Bryan, and our continued work with Alistair, in preparation for the Scottish Championships."

        

TAGS: Broxburn & Livingston

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fontys

Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

January 15 • Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

Claire Taylor

Taylor made return for Hepworth

January 15 • Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

Welsh

South Wales banding commits to return to local contesting

January 15 • It is hoped that south Wales banding will enjoy two Welsh League contests later this year following an encouraging AGM.

Cory

Catch Cory if you can...

January 15 • Cory sell out in Oxford today but you can still catch them in action with the great James Morrison.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top