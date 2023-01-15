New leadership at top of Dutch banding

Ale Nicolai becomes the new Chairperson of the Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen.

There is a new change at the top of Dutch banding, after Ale Nicolai (above) was elected as the new Chairperson of the Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen (NBK) — the organisers of the Netherlands National Brass Band Championships.

He succeeds Pieter van Diepen, who has stepped down from the role after eight and a half years, but who will remain an integral part of the NBK organisation as its treasurer.

Well known

The new Chairperson is well known in Dutch banding and has enjoyed a long association with NBK and the National Championships. The 58-year-old is a former trombonist as well as recently retiring as a journalist.

On his appointment Ale said: "With thousands of visitors every year and the participation of about forty bands from all over the country, the NBK is the largest annual amateur music event in the Netherlands."

He added: "I look forward to further developing the good that has been built up and strengthening the NBK as a leading national brass band championship. Together with the board, the bands and other stakeholders, I would like to fully commit myself to this."

Leading event

The outgoing Chairperson Pieter van Diepen led NBK into developing the national championships into becoming one of the leading events of its kind in the banding world.

Marked by a strong inclusive ethos with connections between itself and other European banding nations, it has encouraged new compositions and an enhanced worldwide profile thanks to extensive media coverage and live-stream broadcasting.

Under this leadership a successful European Championship Festival was held at the TivoliVredenburg complex in Utrecht in 2018, which has since become the popular home for the National Championships.

Pleased

On congratulating his successor, he said: "The board is very pleased to announce that Ale has been appointed to this role. He has a lot of knowledge and will be able to lead the event into its next phase of development. I wish him every success."

It was also confirmed that the experienced Michiel van der Schaaf has also joined the NBK board, as Vice-Chairperson with responsibility for marketing, communication and media. He will also become the new Dutch delegate in the European Brass Band Association.

The board of the NBK also consists of secretary, Harm Dijkstra and Paulwillem Lommerde, who has responsibility for logistics and volunteer coordination. Treasurer Pieter van Diepen is also a board member of the Repertoire Information Centre (RIC) on behalf of the NBK.

2023 Championships

The 42nd edition of the Dutch Brass Band Championships will take place on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th November at TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht.