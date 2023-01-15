                 

*
banner

News

New leadership at top of Dutch banding

Ale Nicolai becomes the new Chairperson of the Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen.

Alenbk
  Ale Nicolai is the new Chairperson of Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen (NBK)

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

There is a new change at the top of Dutch banding, after Ale Nicolai (above) was elected as the new Chairperson of the Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen (NBK) — the organisers of the Netherlands National Brass Band Championships.

He succeeds Pieter van Diepen, who has stepped down from the role after eight and a half years, but who will remain an integral part of the NBK organisation as its treasurer.

Well known

The new Chairperson is well known in Dutch banding and has enjoyed a long association with NBK and the National Championships. The 58-year-old is a former trombonist as well as recently retiring as a journalist.

On his appointment Ale said: "With thousands of visitors every year and the participation of about forty bands from all over the country, the NBK is the largest annual amateur music event in the Netherlands."

He added: "I look forward to further developing the good that has been built up and strengthening the NBK as a leading national brass band championship. Together with the board, the bands and other stakeholders, I would like to fully commit myself to this."

Leading event

The outgoing Chairperson Pieter van Diepen led NBK into developing the national championships into becoming one of the leading events of its kind in the banding world.

Marked by a strong inclusive ethos with connections between itself and other European banding nations, it has encouraged new compositions and an enhanced worldwide profile thanks to extensive media coverage and live-stream broadcasting.

Under this leadership a successful European Championship Festival was held at the TivoliVredenburg complex in Utrecht in 2018, which has since become the popular home for the National Championships.

I look forward to further developing the good that has been built up and strengthening the NBK as a leading national brass band championshipAle Nicolai

Pleased

On congratulating his successor, he said: "The board is very pleased to announce that Ale has been appointed to this role. He has a lot of knowledge and will be able to lead the event into its next phase of development. I wish him every success."

It was also confirmed that the experienced Michiel van der Schaaf has also joined the NBK board, as Vice-Chairperson with responsibility for marketing, communication and media. He will also become the new Dutch delegate in the European Brass Band Association.

The board of the NBK also consists of secretary, Harm Dijkstra and Paulwillem Lommerde, who has responsibility for logistics and volunteer coordination. Treasurer Pieter van Diepen is also a board member of the Repertoire Information Centre (RIC) on behalf of the NBK.

2023 Championships

The 42nd edition of the Dutch Brass Band Championships will take place on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th November at TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Florent Didier

French connection for Eikanger

January 15 • Conductor Florent Didier has teamed up with Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag as the countdown begins to the long awaited return of the Norwegian National Championships.

Alenbk

New leadership at top of Dutch banding

January 15 • Ale Nicolai becomes the new Chairperson of the Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen.

Fontys

Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

January 15 • Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

Claire Taylor

Taylor made return for Hepworth

January 15 • Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top